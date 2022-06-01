Triumph shocked the motorcycling world when it revealed its all-new enduro and motocross project in July, 2021. Bonafide off-road riders were even more intrigued when the brand reported that five-time Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes and 12-time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael would help develop the new lineup. Since that initial announcement, however, Triumph has kept the project’s progress under tight wraps.

Aside from a Ricky Carmichael-led promo for the 2022 Tiger 1200 and media spotting a Triumph scouting squad at the 2022 Supercross Anaheim 2 round, we haven’t heard many details surrounding the team’s development process. Nearly one year following Triumph’s first statement, the brand is giving the public a peak, albeit a small peak, behind the curtain.

“We’ve tested the bike many times,” explained Cervantes, “but it was wonderful to ride with Ricky in person, and so satisfying to see how happy he is with the setup we’ve developed. We have made some very big steps and some very productive changes, and I’m very happy with where we are.”

Given the Enduro World champ's words, it seems like Cervantes has been working closely with the team between Carmichael’s intermittent rides. Of course, with Cervantes’ Spanish lineage, it’s much easier for him to reach Triumph headquarters in Hinckley, England. However, it also seems like Carmichael is encouraged by the current direction of development.

“I have been incredibly impressed throughout the project, from my first test with the team in the US, and it's great to see how much progress they made to this point,” revealed Carmichael. “To see the masterminds at work, and the dedication and motivation from everyone has been absolutely incredible.”

Unfortunately, Triumph’s released statement is short on details such as projected models, categories, and release dates. One thing is sure, though, Triumph intends to hit the ground running when it enters the enduro and motocross markets.

“We have worked for a long time on this project with an amazing team, who all share the same goal: to be competitive from the very beginning,” added Cervantes. “I can’t wait for the next steps!”