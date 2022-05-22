Triumph’s keeping things fresh for its Tiger lineup by adding three new color options: Caspian Blue and Matte Graphite, Sandstorm, and Graphite and Baja Orange. These new colors will be available by July, 2022 for the 2023 model year. If you’ve been waiting for new colors from the British brand, you’ll only have to wait a little longer until they’re made available.

The Tiger series has four models to choose from, the first being the Tiger 660, then the Tiger 850, Tiger 900, and finally the Tiger 1200. The additional color variants will involve the Tiger 900 in its GT, GT Pro, Rally and Rally Pro trim levels, and the Tiger 850 Sport.

Starting with the Tiger 850 Sport, the new color option in the lineup is the Graphite and Baja Orange colorway. The orange serves as an accent to an otherwise predominantly gray motorcycle, and Triumph had opted to paint the beak, side of the front fender, and part of the front fairing.

Taking things up a notch, the Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro models receive a gorgeous shade of blue that Triumph is calling Caspian Blue. Instead of finding its way on the bike as an accent color, the hue gets slathered on almost all body panels of the Tiger.

Finally, the last color option is for the off-road-focused Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro. The colorway is called sandstorm and it features a finish that is similar to the Khaki color but with a more beige twist. The finish features black, white, and silver accents on the tank and on the fairings of the bike, while the tank and the beak are finished in the sand color.

All of these colors join the fray with the other standard options that are already available to customers which are Pure White, Sapphire Black, Matte Khaki Green, Graphite and Caspian Blue, and Graphite and Diablo Red spread among the Tiger 900 and Tiger 850 lineups.