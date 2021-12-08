Triumph Motorcycles has been teasing its 2022 Tiger 1200 lineup for what seems like forever. On December 7, 2021, all our waiting is finally over, because all five new Tiger 1200 bikes are here. Now, what adventures you choose to go on are completely up to you, but Triumph wants to ease your path by offering both the road-focused Tiger 1200 GT series and also the off-road-focused Tiger 1200 Rally series. These Euro 5-compliant bikes were redesigned from the ground up, so let’s dive right in.

Engine

The completely updated 2022 Tiger 1200 family is now powered by the same 1,160cc triple found in the new Speed Triple, which Triumph did mention at some point during its voluminous teaser blanketing for this bike. Claimed output is 148 horsepower at 9,000 rpm, as well as nearly 96 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. Triumph is all about its T-plane crank shaft in this engine, which it says is more responsive down low in the rev range. Hinckley also says that it offers a more engaging feel throughout the rev range, and also sounds cool while doing it.

Chassis

You know that one friend you haven’t seen in a while, and then you run into them completely out of the blue and find out they’ve been hitting the gym regularly and are now in the best shape of their life? While we can’t tell the future, it certainly seems like that might be what happened to the new Tiger 1200 family. The shaft-driven big cat is more fit for purpose than ever, and even managed to shave a fairly impressive 25 kilograms off the weight of the previous generation version. That’s over 55 pounds, for those of us in America!

One of the many elements that Triumph stressed that it listened to customers about was its frame redesign. That’s why it says there’s a bolt-on aluminum subframe in the updated Tiger 1200, so riders can easily replace it if need be. Also, Triumph slimmed down the waist of the bike, so it’s nice and narrow in the saddle. The seat height is adjustable between 850 and 870 millimeters (33.46 to 34.25 inches), and there’s also an accessory low seat available if that doesn’t do the trick for shorter riders.

Part of the weight savings came from adopting aluminum fuel tanks across the range. That not only makes the overall package lighter, but crucially also makes the bike less top-heavy. The Tiger 1200 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro models all get a 20-liter fuel tank. Meanwhile, the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer and Rally Explorer models get an expanded capacity 30-liter fuel tank, suitable for long-distance touring.

Rake and trail are also slightly different between the GT and Rally ranges. All Tiger 1200 GT models feature a rake of 24.1 degrees, and trail of 120mm (4.72 inches). Meanwhile, Tiger 1200 Rally models have a rake of 23.7 degrees and trail of 112mm (4.4 inches), adjusting the character of each range to better suit its intended riding environment.

Suspension and brakes

Showa semi-active suspension comes standard across the range, with the GT variants getting 200mm (7.87 inches) of travel and the Rally variants getting 220mm (8.66 inches) of travel. Front brakes are a pair of Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers up front with 320mm floating discs, as well as a Magura radial master cylinder. Rear brake is a Brembo single-piston caliper with a 282mm disc. ABS is standard, front and rear.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 GT, GT Pro, and GT Explorer get a set of cast aluminum alloy wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and an 18-inch unit in the rear. Both come wrapped in Metzeler Tourance rubber. For the more off-road-oriented riders, the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Explorer feature spoked tubeless wheels, with a 21-inch unit up front and an 18-incher in the rear. Both come wrapped in Metzeler Karoo Street tires.

Curb weights are perhaps the one area where each of the five Tiger 1200 models differs, which isn’t really surprising since they’re all differently equipped. Here are the five curb weights, for comparison:

Tiger 1200 GT: 240 kg (529 pounds)

Tiger 1200 GT Pro: 245 kg (540 pounds)

Tiger 1200 GT Explorer: 255 kg (just over 562 pounds)

Tiger 1200 Rally Pro: 249 kg (just under 549 pounds)

Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer: 261 kg (575.4 pounds)

Gallery: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Lineup

52 Photos

Technology

Triumph also introduced its new Blind Spot Radar system, which is exclusively available (for now) on the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer models. This packs in Blind Spot Assist and Lane Change Assist, developed with help from Continental, to keep riders apprised of what’s going on around them.

Cornering traction control, a range of riding modes that varies based on model, an LED headlight, and a 7-inch optically-bonded TFT display with the My Triumph Connectivity System come standard on all Tiger 1200 models.

Here’s a list of the tech that all models except the base Tiger 1200 GT also get. These items are available as accessory options for the GT if a customer wants them, though.

Lean-sensitive adaptive cornering lights

Triumph Shift Assist, which allows for clutchless shifting both up and down

Hill Hold

Heated grips (both Explorer models also get heated rider and pillion seats fitted standard)

Adjustable electronic cruise control (which is not radar-adaptive; per Triumph, according to rider research, it found many riders didn’t want that feature)

Additionally, the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer models also get a tire pressure monitoring system fitted standard. The heated seats and TPMS can be added to any other model as accessory options.

Colors and Costs

For 2022, the Tiger 1200 GT is only available in Snowdonia White. The GT Pro and GT Explorer come in Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, or Lucerne Blue. Meanwhile, the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer come in Snowdonia White, Sapphire Black, or Matt Khaki.

Pricing and availability will vary in your local market. Triumph anticipates the 2022 Tiger 1200 range rolling into dealers worldwide in spring, 2022. In the U.S., prices start at the following for each model: