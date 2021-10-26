Triumph has some exciting news for any rider who, like Auric Goldfinger, loves only gold. Remember the 2022 Street Twin Gold Line Limited Edition? Back in February, 2021, Triumph announced that just 1,000 units of this very special bike would be produced. Each would feature a hand-painted gold pinstripe and vintage Triumph logo.

Unsurprisingly, Triumph sold every single one of those 1,000 bikes. That’s why, on October 26, 2021, Triumph announced not one, not two, but eight new Bonneville Gold Line Editions. Now, there’s no number limit on how many of each model will be produced. Instead, there’s a time limit. Triumph says it’s producing these special Gold Line Bonnies for just one year, and when that year is over, they’re done.

All eight bikes feature all the most recent technical updates to the Bonneville line, but each model gets its own special colorway, in addition to the Gold Line treatment. In most cases, it’s a two-tone colorway, as Triumph says its customers have been asking for brighter color schemes. Six of the bikes also have matching-color accessory flyscreens available to fit their Gold Line color schemes. Only the two Scramblers are excluded from having that particular accessory as an option.

Here’s a list of all eight Gold Line Bonneville Special Edition bikes and their respective color schemes:

Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition – Silver Ice and Competition Green

Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition – Matt Pacific Blue, Graphite, and Matt Jet Black

Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition – Silver Ice with Sapphire Black

Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition – Carnival Red and Sapphire Black

Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition – Silver Ice with Competition Green

Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition – Matt Sapphire Black with Matt Silver Ice

Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition – Carnival Red, Storm Grey, Aluminum Silver stripe, and Jet Black

Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition – Baja Orange, Silver Ice, Pure White stripe, and Jet Black

As with the previous Gold Line Edition Street Twins, the individual Triumph pinstripe artists (of which there are only a handful in the world) will sign each bike with their initials, carefully hidden away under the tank or seat (varies by model).

In the U.S., pricing is as follows:

Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition: starting at $14,200

Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition: starting at $14,200

Street Scrambler Gold Line: starting at $11,950

Bonneville T100 Gold Line: starting at $11,450

Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line: starting at $13,100

Bonneville T120 Gold Line: starting at $13,100

Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line: starting at $16,500

Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line: starting at $15,100

If you’re elsewhere in the world, pricing and availability vary by region, so your best bet is to talk to your local Triumph Motorcycles dealer to find out the specifics in your area.