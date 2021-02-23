How do you improve something that's already at the top of its game? Add a spoonful of horsepower and sprinkle in a bit of new tech without changing the recipe too, too much, and that usually does it.

That's pretty much what Triumph did with its Bonneville lineup—it kept the iconic styling and feel while also ensuring that the bikes remain relevant in the face of competition. While each model received a few subtle tweaks of its own, Triumph also copy-pasted some of the more important upgrades and applied them to the entire lineup. Everyone gets a styling and engine update, and higher-spec features. On top of that, the company also offers full collections of model-specific accessories.

Here's a closer look at all the good stuff we're getting for 2021.

Triumph Street Twin

Overview

Updated bodywork

More powerful liquid-cooled, Euro 5-compliant 900cc parallel-twin

Two riding modes

10,000 miles service interval

$9,400

From a style standpoint, the entry-level Street received a few subtle tweaks. At the front, a new set of brushed aluminum brackets attach the headlamp to the headstock. At the center, the side cover and fuel injection cover have been redesigned while, at the top, the Twin receives a new, cushier bench. The seat height increased ever so slightly, now standing at 30.1 inches (up from 29.9 inches). The bike tips the scales at 476 pounds wet.

The 18 and 17-inch cast wheels are wrapped in a set of Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp. Stopping power comes from a single 310mm disc pinched by a four-piston Brembo caliper at the front wheel and a 255mm disc paired with a dual-piston Nissin caliper at the back.

As for the now Euro 5-compliant 900cc parallel-twin, it's now rated at 64 horsepower at 7,500rpm and 59 lb-ft of torque at 3,800 rpm. The Street Twin features two riding modes—Rain and Road—and gets standard ABS and switchable traction control. Other features include USB charger, key fob, as well as optional heated grips, and tire pressure monitoring system.

Also new for 2021 is the addition of the limited edition Street Twin Gold Line that features a matte black colorway with hand-painted gold pinstripe and vintage Triumph logo. Only 1,000 units will be produced.

Triumph Bonneville T100

Overview

More powerful liquid-cooled, Euro 5-compliant 900cc parallel-twin

Higher red line

New suspension and brake hardware

Lighter

$10,500

The smaller member of the Bonneville T-series received quite a few significant upgrades. Visually, the most obvious changes are the blacked-out engine covers and the new instrument gauge with an integrated multi-function display.

The more important changes happened under the surface. Like for the Street Twin, the T100's 900cc parallel-twin produces more power at 64 horsepower at 7,400rpm and 59 lb-ft of torque at 3,750rpm with peak torque available between 2,000 and 7,000rpm according to Triumph. The redline is now 500rpm higher.

Thanks to the low inertia crankshaft, lighter balancer shafts, the thin-walled clutch cover, and a magnesium cam cover, the new T100 is almost 9 pounds lighter than the previous model-year, weighing in at 503 pounds. Thanks to the power increase and the lower weight, which improves the model's power-to-weight ratio, Hinckley says the T100 is now more responsive.

It also receives a higher spec 41mm cartridge fork at the front, teamed with a pair of preload-adjustable shocks at the back. The 18 inches wire-spoke front wheel is fitted with a single 310mm disc with a dual-piston Brembo caliper while the 17-inch rear wheel gets a 255mm disc with a dual-piston Nissin caliper. ABS and switchable traction control come standard.

Triumph Bonneville T120

Overview

Updated, liquid-cooled, Euro 5-compliant 1,200cc parallel-twin

New tech features

Lighter

$12,050

The most iconic Bonneville, the T120, is now lighter and more powerful. Triumph took a few weight-saving measures, including the use of a new set of aluminum wire-spoke wheels, which allowed the flagship Bonnie to lose a staggering 15 pounds during its trip back to the drawing board. The updated 18 and 17-inch rims come with a pair of 310mm discs with dual-piston Brembo calipers at the front and a single 255mm disc with dual-piston Nissin caliper at the back.

Inside the engine block, a lighter crankshaft also contributed to the bike's weightloss. The 1,200cc twin's output changed slightly with a lower power rating of 79 hp at 6,550rpm, versus 80hp, and higher torque at 77.4 lb-ft at 3,500rpm, versus 77.1. The company tweaked the engine to make it more responsive notably by optimizing the clutch and the balancer shafts.

The T120 now comes with standard cruise control. It's also equipped with two enhanced riding modes (Rain and Road), a torque-assist clutch, and a USB charger.

While the standard Bonneville is a symphony in chrome minor, the T120 Black offers customers the option of a more discrete and elegant colorway thanks to its blacked-out components and matte black paint paired with a brown saddle.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Overview

Updated, liquid-cooled, Euro 5-compliant 1,200cc parallel-twin

New higher spec fork

Improved saddle for more comfort

$13,150

The cruiser-like Bonneville received the same Euro 5 update as the T120, though its output remained unchanged at 77 horsepower at 6,100rpm and 78 lb-ft of torque at 4,000rpm. Though the numbers didn't change on paper, Triumph says that the engine is now tuned to offer a fuller and smoother delivery.

Where the Speedmaster was more thoroughly updated was in the handling and the comfort. The 2021 model-year gets a new higher spec 47mm Showa cartridge fork at the front and a monoshock at the back. To improve comfort, it also received a more sculpted rider seat with lumbar support while the pillion is almost half of an inch thicker. The seat remains at a very accessible height of 27.7 inches, which makes the bike's 580 pounds easy to manage.

The 16-inch wire-spoke wheels are equipped with two 310mm discs with dual-piston Brembo calipers upfront and a 255mm disc with single-piston Nissin caliper at the back.

The list of features inso cludes torque-assist clutch, standard cruise control, and LED lighting at all four corners.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Overview

Updated, liquid-cooled, Euro 5-compliant 1,200cc parallel-twin

Bigger fuel tank

Higher-spec brake and suspension components

New front fat wheel

$13,150

Last but not least in the Bonneville family is the Bobber. On the styling front, while the silhouette retained its signature swooping look with the arched fuel tank and curved, spring-mounted saddle, the Bobber was updated with a new LED headlight and a 16-inch fat wheel. Triumph also opted for a set of matter black engine, cam, and sprocket covers for what it describes as a meaner, moodier look.

The fork is now chunkier as well with a 47mm cartridge unit providing support at the front. The wire-spoke wheels are shod in Avon Cobra tires. Stopping power is provided by two 310mm discs pinched by dual-piston Brembo calipers at the front and a single 255mm disc with single-piston Nissin caliper at the back.

At the core of the Bobber, the 1,200cc twin is now compliant with the European regulations. Like the Speedmaster, the power figures haven't changed: 77 horsepower at 6,100rpm and 78 lb-ft of torque at 4,000rpm. It also comes with two standard riding modes (Rain and Road) as well as an all-new and bigger, 3.2-gallon fuel tank which increases its range by 33 percent.

Gallery: 2021 Triumph Bonneville Family