It’s October, 2021, and if you’ve excitedly been waiting for a certain orange-and-black presence to light up your life, today’s the day! We’re not talking about the Great Pumpkin, though, we’re talking about the all-new 2022 Triumph Tiger Sport 660. This medium-sized cat is here to show you how everyday fun is had. Let’s take a look.

If you love the 660cc liquid-cooled, dual overhead cam triple first introduced in the Trident 660, then Triumph hopes you’ll enjoy it in the Tiger 660 as well. It outputs a claimed 79 horsepower at 10,250 rpm and 47 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm. You get a six-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch as standard, with a quick up-and-down shifter available as an option from the factory.

Suspension consists of a 41mm Showa upside-down unit with separate function cartridge forks up front, and a Showa monoshock with remote hydraulic preload adjustment in back. Both units offer 150mm (or 5.9 inches) of suspension travel. Cast aluminum 17-inch, five-spoke wheels are wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires. Brakes consist of a twin 310mm disc setup and Nissin two-piston sliding calipers up front, as well as a single 255mm disc with a Nissin single-piston sliding caliper in the rear. ABS is also standard, both front and rear.

Seat height is 835mm, or just a hair under 33 inches—and here, Triumph repeatedly stresses its narrowness on standover, which it says makes it easier for a wider variety of riders to confidently approach. (As a short rider who has not ridden this bike, I will of course reserve judgment until I can check it out for myself, but that’s what they say.)

Wet weight on the Tiger Sport 660 is 206 kilograms, or 454 pounds, and that’s perhaps the stat so far where it differs most greatly from the Trident 660, since that bike only weighs 417 pounds. Keep in mind, the Tiger Sport 660’s curb weight is just the bike on its own, without luggage or any of the other additional accessories you can purchase straight from Hinckley.

Up front, you have a one-hand-adjustable windscreen, LED lighting all around, and a multi-functional instrument cluster with a bright, clear TFT display. The Tiger Sport 660 comes with two riding modes, as well as switchable traction control for your everyday adventures. The fuel tank holds 4.4 U.S. gallons, which is a perfectly respectable amount.

That underslung, understated exhaust is a far cry from some of the bulkier designs we’ve seen as OEMs have moved to comply with Euro 5 regulations. As with other elements of this bike, of course, it serves to underscore the fact that the Tiger Sport 660 is clearly a road-adventure kind of middleweight, rather than an off-road adventure type of Tiger. There’s room for lots of different types of riders in this world, so why shouldn’t there be different types of Tigers to meet them? Hopefully, a more off-road-oriented Tiger 660 will find its way out of the jungle sometime in the not-too-distant future.

The pannier mounting system is quite nicely integrated into the overall lines of the bike, rather than sticking out like some hard luggage bracketry tends to do. You can equip a top box and color-matched hard side cases as optional accessories from the factory, as you’d expect.

Speaking of colors, which ones are available on the Tiger Sport 660? For 2022, we get a choice of three colorways: Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, Korosi Red and Graphite, or Graphite and Sapphire Black. MSRP on the Tiger Sport 660 starts at $9,295, and Triumph says it should roll into dealerships in January, 2022.