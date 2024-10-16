Before I start this, let me just say I'm a Triumph fan. As I've told you in the past, I adore the Street Triple R that's currently sitting in my garage. It's a fantastic bike, makes all the right noises, brakes brilliantly, and I fully intend to continue riding it into the foreseeable future.

That, of course, won't stop me from riding other bikes, Triumph or otherwise. And in so doing, notice things, and make comparisons. And here's a weird thing I couldn't help but notice, particularly since the 2025 Trident 660 was just unveiled.

Take a good look at those front brake calipers in the image up at the top of this piece. From left to right, you'll see the Tiger 660 Sport, Trident 660 Special Edition, and Speed 400. Notice anything about those front brake calipers?

That's right; the two 660s each get a pair of Nissin two-piston sliding brake calipers, each grabbing a pair of 310mm front discs. In the rear, they have a single 255mm disc, which is gripped by a single-piston sliding caliper. The Tiger Sport 660 gets ABS; the Trident 660 gets Triumph's Optimized Cornering ABS, or OCABS. (For when you want to call OCAB?)

Now, take a look at the stylish, but comparatively humble, Speed 400. There, you'll find a single front brake disc setup with a 300mm fixed disc and ... a four-piston ByBre radial caliper? In the rear, there's a single 230mm fixed disc with a floating caliper. There is also ABS at both ends as standard.

Since Triumph sells its bikes internationally, MSRPs vary. In the US, though, the Speed 400 is $4,995. The 2025 Trident 660 is $8,595, and the 2025 Tiger Sport 660 is $9,695. That makes the Speed 400 just over half the price of the 660s.

And while some people might say "oh, but the Speed 400 only has a single front disc instead of two front discs," I'll remind you that it's a single front disc with a four-piston radial caliper.

That's probably going to be a nice, inspiring braking feel for all the new riders that hop on one. And for what it's worth, a thing I always love about Triumph is present even on this, its least expensive bike in the current lineup: Braided stainless steel brake lines, fitted as standard.

I must admit, I'm a bit curious why you wouldn't have radial-mount calipers on the 660s as well, especially given the price difference. Sure, you'd need two of 'em per bike instead of one, but it still seems like a strange choice.