When Triumph Motorcycles launched the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in late June 2023, fans around the world were intrigued. Those in India were able to place their orders immediately, and they did. Preorders were so strong that estimated wait times of three to four months weren’t uncommon to see in Indian media.

The bikes, which were developed as part of Triumph’s partnership with Indian motorbike giant Bajaj, represent the smallest, most affordable motorcycles to bear the Triumph name in the 2020s (at least, so far). From the start, Triumph made it clear that these would be global models—and as such, they’re continuing to roll out in different markets around the world.

On October 4, 2023, Triumph Motorcycles announced pricing information for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in both the US and Canada, as well as Italy, the UK, and Australia. If you’ve been waiting for news in those markets, read on.

US and Canadian Pricing

In the US and Canada, Triumph says that both the 2024 Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X should be available starting sometime in January 2024. Prices differ between models and countries, but the good news is that all colors of each model will have the same price in their respective markets. That’s a nice thing to know, because sometimes certain paints and finishes come at a premium cost—but that’s not the case here.

Anyway, in the US, the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 will start at $4,995 and the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X will start at $5,595. The Speed 400 will be available in the following colors: Carnival Red and Storm Grey, Caspian Blue and Storm Grey, or Phantom Black and Storm Grey. The Scrambler 400 X will be available in your choice of Matte Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, or Phantom Black and Silver Ice.

In Canada, the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 will start at $5,795, and the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X will start at $6,795. Available colors are the same as in the US. The Speed 400 will come in three two-tone options: Carnival Red and Storm Grey, Caspian Blue and Storm Grey, or Phantom Black and Storm Grey. Choose the Scrambler 400 X instead, and your choices are Matte Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, or Phantom Black and Silver Ice.

Italian Pricing

In Italy, both the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 and the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X should be available in January 2024. The Speed 400 starts at € 5,495, while the Scrambler 400 X starts at € 6,195. The Speed 400 will be available in three two-tone color options: Carnival Red and Storm Grey, Caspian Blue and Storm Grey, or Phantom Black and Storm Grey. The Scrambler 400 X is also available in three two-tone color options: Matte Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, or Phantom Black and Silver Ice.

UK Pricing

In the UK, both the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 and 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be available in January 2024 as well. The Speed 400 starts at £ 4,995, and the Scrambler 400 X starts at £ 5,595. Available colors for the Speed 400 are the same as elsewhere: Carnival Red and Storm Grey, Caspian Blue and Storm Grey, or Phantom Black and Storm Grey. Likewise, colors for the Scrambler 400 X are Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, or Phantom Black and Silver Ice.

Australian Pricing

In Australia, both the 2024 Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X should be available in January 2024. Pricing for the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 starts at $8,990, while pricing for the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X starts at $9,990. As in the UK market, available colors are Carnival Red/Storm Grey, Caspian Blue/Storm Grey, or Phantom Black/Storm Grey for the Speed 400. Opt for the Scrambler 400 X instead, and your choices are Matt Khaki Green/Fusion White, Carnival Red/Phantom Black, or Phantom Black/Silver Ice.

If you’re in any of the markets above and you’ve been waiting for your 398cc Triumph Modern Classic to come thumping into your life, you only have a few months left to wait.