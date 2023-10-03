It’s October 3, 2023, and Triumph Motorcycles is here with its first autumnal treats in the form of the 2024 Scrambler 1200 lineup. The top-of-the-line 2024 Scrambler 1200 XE gets some welcome updates, while the XC is no more. Instead, Triumph is introducing the new 2024 Scrambler 1200 X.

What sets the X apart from the XE? The X is more road-focused—and crucially for shorter riders, it’s also been designed to accommodate us a bit better than previous Scramblers have done. That's right; it's a 1,200cc Scrambler that isn't a million feet tall. (Rejoice!)

As a 5-foot-3 rider with a 27-inch inseam, I was quite pleased to learn that the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X’s stock seat height is 32.28 inches (820mm), and that the available accessory low seat can take it down to 31.29 inches (795mm) as needed.

Yes, short riders can learn to adapt and make bigger bikes work for us—but that shouldn't be our only option. In an ideal world, OEMs should take a wider range of rider dimensions into consideration as a matter of course. The fewer barriers there are to accessibility, the more new riders we can welcome into our ranks. It’s that simple.

Barriers to motorcycle ownership are, of course, not only height-related—they also frequently have to do with pricing. With the rising cost of just about everything in 2023, and motorcycles firmly occupying a space as a leisure or enthusiast item rather than an everyday necessity, offering both a more affordable and a more premium-spec version of a specific model makes sense.

To that end, the 2024 Triumph Scrambler XE is nearly $2,000 more in the US than the X. What justifies the price difference? For that information, we’ll need to dive into the details.

The Engine

Both of the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 models are powered by the same 1,200cc Bonneville parallel twin engine. The company says that the tuning has been adjusted to make a peak 89 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 81 pound-feet at 4,250 rpm.

The Chassis

While the frame on both the 2024 Scrambler 1200 XE and the 2024 Scrambler 1200 X is the same, the ergonomics are quite different between the two bikes. The XE, for example, gets handlebars that are a full 2.56 inches wider than the ones found on the X.

Think of the XE as being geared more toward off-road riding and the X being geared more toward on-road riding, although it can dabble in a bit of off-roading on occasion. The XE also gets a removable 0.39-inch spacer, as well as adjustable foot controls. Furthermore, the XE’s swingarm is a full 1.26-inches longer than what’s found on the X. The wheelbase is also longer on the XE—and we’ll get into exact measurements in the section on Dimensions.

Suspension, Brakes, Wheels, and Tires

Both the XE and X models get shiny new Marzocchi suspension componentry for 2024. The suspension on the X is geared more toward on-road riding, and the rear piggyback shocks offer preload adjustability only. Meanwhile, the XE gets a more off-road oriented suspension, with full adjustability on the rear shocks and 9.84 inches of front wheel travel.

As for brakes, the XE gets a pair of Brembo Stylema radial monoblock front calipers with 320mm floating rotors. In the rear, there’s a single 255mm disc and Nissin caliper doing the job. Over on the X, a pair of two-piston Nissin axial calipers and 310mm floating rotors stops you in front. A single Nissin caliper and 255mm disc stops you in the rear. For 2024, both the XE and the X get adjustable brake levers.

Both bikes get side-laced, wire spoke wheels with aluminum rims. The XE wears Metzeler Tourance tires from the factory, while the X gets Metzeler Karoo Street rubber.

Dimensional Differences

Here’s where the X and XE differ the most, as the only thing that stays the same between them is a shared fuel tank capacity of 3.96 gallons. To keep things simple, we’ll list each bike’s dimensions in a paragraph by itself.

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X has a 60-inch wheelbase. Length is 89.5 inches, width is 32.8 inches, height (without mirrors) is 46.6 inches. Rake is 26.2 degrees and trail is 4.9 inches. Seat height is 32.3 inches, or 31.29 inches if you install the accessory low seat. Curb weight is 502.65 pounds.

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE has a 61.8-inch wheelbase. Length is 91.7 inches, width is 35.6 inches, height (without mirrors) is 49.2 inches. Rake is 26.9 degrees and trail is 5 inches. Seat height is 34.3 inches, and curb weight is 507.06 pounds.

All The Modern Technological Conveniences

Optimized cornering ABS, traction control, and a torque-assist clutch come standard on both the XE and X models. The X gets five ride modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road, and a single rider configurable option). The XE has those five modes as well as Off-Road Pro, which gives full control to the rider to dial in their exact desired settings for riding off-road.

The XE gets a full-color TFT display with two layout themes and three information display options. Contrast is also adjustable, which will no doubt make this display easier to read by a variety of riders, in multiple lighting situations. Meanwhile, the X gets a hybrid LCD/TFT display housed in a round gauge that lends itself to the overall Scrambler aesthetic.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

For 2024, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE gets two two-tone color options and a single one-color option. Riders can choose from Phantom Black/Storm Grey, Baja Orange/Phantom Black, or Sapphire Black.

Opt for the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, and the choices are three one-color options: Carnival Red, Ash Grey, or Sapphire Black.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, so your best bet for the most accurate and up-to-date information in your region is to contact your local authorized Triumph dealer with any questions you may have.

In the US, the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X will start at an MSRP of $13,595. In Canada, the X starts at $14,795 CAD. Choose the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE instead, and the US MSRP starts at $15,295. In Canada, it starts at $16,595.

Dealers in both the US and Canada are currently taking preorders for the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 lineup, with deliveries expected to begin in February 2024.