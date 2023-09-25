Saturday, September 23, 2023, marked the SuperMotocross World Championship season final, held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fittingly, that event is also where Triumph Motorcycles held the very first public reveal of its 250cc motocross machine. Those who attended the event in person got a little something extra as part of the show—but don’t worry if you couldn’t make it, because there’s video.

If you’ve been following Triumph’s motocross developments, you already know that Ricky Carmichael has been involved since the beginning. He was one of two riders to take Triumph’s new bikes out for some air at the SMX event, with Jeff “Six Time” Stanton helming the production bike for the assembled crowds. While Stanton’s bike was what riders can expect to see when the production bike rolls out in the future, Carmichael’s bike had a few unspecified modifications, as well as his own graphics on display.

In both cases, the pair were happy to show off a little of what the new Triumph 250cc MX bike can do—as well as what it sounds like. The official presentation also included the first public announcement of the full reveal of the bike, presumably with all the specifications and details that folks have been hungry for. You may have thought it would come at EICMA 2023, but no—instead, it will happen shortly afterward, on November 28, 2023.

Gallery: Triumph 250cc Motocross Bike Reveal - LA Coliseum, September 2023

3 Photos

“I’m so happy to finally show the fans what we’ve been working on for the past 4 years. The bikes feels great, it looks great, and it’s fast. I’m really pleased with what we’ve delivered, and I can’t wait until we can share the final details on November 28th,” Carmichael said in a statement given after the presentation.

“The Coliseum is a special place for me, and to be back here on the Triumph is an absolute honor for me. The new graphics look like nothing else in the paddock and give the bike a really sharp and distinctive new look that I think the fans are going to love,” Stanton, who is currently the manager of Triumph’s Adventure Experience in the US, added.

The Triumph 250cc MX reveal was one highlight of a SuperMotocross World Championship Final Event that saw Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence win both motos, earning the points to officially be declared the first-ever SuperMotocross World Champion in 2023. Progressive Insurance Ecstar Suzuki racer Ken Roczen took second in both motos of the evening, as well as the overall championship.

Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton had come into the evening as the points leader but ended up crashing and finishing third in the inaugural championship. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb finished third on the podium for the evening and fourth in the overall championship.