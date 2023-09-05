It’s September 5, 2023—and you know what that means? Besides being the day after the Labor Day holiday in the US, it’s also peak back to school season. While most folks across the country are busy learning new schedules, packing their new lunchbags, or swinging their new backpacks over one shoulder, motorcycle OEMs have been getting ready to school the rest of us on what their research and development teams have been working on.

Take Triumph, for example. Since the company first announced plans to introduce all-new motocross and enduro bike lineups back in 2021, it has proceeded to keep the intrigue levels at a reasonable level over the past couple of years. Naturally, it’s also had many pots bubbling away on many burners, from the new Tiger 1200 lineup launch in 2022 to the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launch in 2023.

All the while, though, Triumph kept its motocross project quietly proofing and developing its flavor profile in the background. In July 2023, the house of Hinckley gave us our first look at the new chassis it’s using for its motocross line. A few weeks later, in August 2023, the company was happy to show off its new single-cylinder engine design.

Gallery: Triumph Motocross Vision to Reality - Episode Three

3 Photos

Both the July and August 2023 announcements were tied to behind-the-scenes videos that Triumph shot to give us a carefully curated look at a few angles of the project so far. On September 5, 2023, Triumph posted its official video of Ricky Carmichael and amateur motocross rider and internet personality Evan Ferry putting the Triumph 250cc MX bike through its paces.

If you were hoping for more details about this bike—such as specifications or a release date—unfortunately, those still aren’t available yet. While it’s definitely cool to see and hear these bikes roaring around and playing out in the dirt, the world will still have to wait for an unspecified period of time before we’re able to know all there is to know about Triumph’s new MX machines.

For the moment, interested motorcycle enthusiasts will have to content ourselves with learning that both Carmichael and Ferry found the chassis on this bike to be both nimble and inspiring. Will other riders feel the same once these bikes are put to the test by the general riding public? We’ll just have to wait and see.