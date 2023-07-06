On June 27, 2023, Triumph Motorcycles officially unveiled two new models that will surely make the brand more accessible to a wider audience. The new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are the smallest in Triumph's classic lineup, and the only models in the brand's modern-day lineup to be packing a single-cylinder engine.

As is the case with most European-branded, small-displacement bikes, the two retro models have been co-developed and manufactured in partnership with an Asian manufacturer, in this case Bajaj. Given the fact that these bikes will be assembled in India, you'd think that they'd be smash hits in the Indian market. Indeed, you're most probably right, as Triumph Motorcycles India has just officially launched the Speed 400. If you're reading this outside of India, chances are you'll be green with envy knowing that it retails for just Rs 233,000 or the equivalent of $2,829 USD.

Although prices for the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have yet to be announced for the U.S. and European markets, we can expect them to carry a price tag closer to the $5,000 USD mark. As for the Indian launch of the Scrambler 400X, well, Triumph has yet to make any official announcements regarding pricing and availability, although the bike is expected to be released by October, 2023.

Just to recap, the Triumph Speed and Scrambler 400 are built atop an entirely new platform and engine developed by Bajaj. They're packing a 398cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that's surprisingly peppy given the bikes' laid-back classic appeal. With 39 horsepower and 26 pound-feet on tap, the bikes will surely provide an exhilarating ride, both in and out of the city.

The two new bikes are complemented by a slew of premium underpinnings consisting of inverted front forks, an adjustable rear monoshock, traction control and dual-channel ABS. Interestingly, the bikes offer the ability to switch off traction control for a more engaging riding experience, with the Scrambler boasting the added ability of switching off traction control, as well.