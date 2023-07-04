For several months now, Harley-Davidson of India has been teasing its very first model in collaboration with Indian motorcycle manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. Dubbed the X440, this beginner-friendly motorcycle had the hopes of appealing to new riders, as well as those on a budget, by presenting itself as an approachable retro-style machine that doubles as a capable city slicker.

Now, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have officially pulled the covers off the X440, revealing all the specs and details we've been so eagerly anticipating. Right off the bat, there will be three variants for the new X440 – Classic, Vivid, and Pinnacle, all of which built on the same foundations, but featuring varying styling cues and trim options. As for the price, the base model Classic retails for Rs 229,000 ($2,796 USD), while the mid-tier Vivid model will set you back Rs 249,000 ($3,040 USD). Lastly, the top-of-the-line Pinnacle model retails for Rs 269,000 ($3,284 USD).

As for the differentiating features among the three variants, well, the Classic variant is the most barebones of the lot, featuring spoked wheels and monotone colorways. It gets a blacked out engine, as well, which sort of conceal the cooling fins, giving the bike a slim look. Meanwhile, the Vivid version is fitted with alloy wheels and is finished in two-tone colorways. Meanwhile, the top-spec Pinnacle is equipped with two-tone alloy wheels, fancy color schemes complete with 3D decals, and machined cooling fins that give it a thoroughly premium aesthetic.

On the performance side of the equation, the X440 is powered by a 440cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder engine. It pumps out 27 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 26 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, putting it squarely within the performance figures of other retro-style 400cc machines from the likes of Jawa and Royal Enfield. Power is likewise sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission. Harley has thoughtfully added an assist slipper clutch for a smoother, more comfy ride.

Harley's newest small-displacement roadster is equipped with robust and modern underpinnings which are designed to tackle India's less-than-perfect road conditions. As such, it's fitted with a 43-millimeter inverted front fork and gas-powered, preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear. The bike comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS from Brembo subsidiary ByBre. Last but not least, the Harley X440 rolls on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod in MRF Zapper Hyke tires.

Harley-Davidson has kept the tech package on the X440 pretty simple. Apart from dual-channel ABS, the cruiser has no other rider aids – no traction control, no rider modes. It does, however, feature a minimalist TFT display pod, and a full set of LED lights.