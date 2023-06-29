On June 37, 2023, Triumph dropped a bombshell on the small displacement segment with the launch of two models. For over a year now, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been the subject of much speculation. All that was made known was that Triumph had partnered up with Indian manufacturer Bajaj to develop and produce a small-displacement model for the Hinckley company.

Now, with the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled in all their glory, we can finally put all speculation to rest. The bike was showcased at the Bike Shed in London, U.K., where it was met with generally positive first impressions, with some even going as far as claiming that the two models might just be the best-selling models in Triumph's modern-day lineup. Indeed, claims like these are by no means far-fetched, especially if the price is right. Bikes like the KTM 390 series and Husqvarna 401 models are proof that there is a strong and growing market for accessible, stylish, small-displacement machines.

On the performance side of the equation, the new bikes feature an all-new engine: a 398cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. As stated earlier, this engine was developed in partnership with Bajaj, and on paper, seems to be churning out the same level of performance as another engine from Bajaj – the 373cc engine in the KTM 390 and Husky 401 models. With 40 horsepower and 26 pound-feet of torque on tap, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are much more peppy and performance-oriented than their rivals from the likes of Royal Enfield, and will undoubtedly appeal to a sportier demographic.

Stylistically speaking, the new Triumph singles tie in very nicely with Triumph's heritage line, with the Speed 400 being a very fitting entry-level option in the Bonneville series, and the Scrambler 400 X filling that role for the Scrambler range. Both models feature a retro-chic look, complete with an LED headlight up front and gold anodized inverted front forks. The engine has also been stylized to look retro, featuring air-cooled-esque cooling fins, and a swept-back exhaust system.

Now, the question on many people's minds is when this bike will hit the global market. As stated in our previous article about the bikes' launch, the Speed and Scrambler are expected to begin shipping in the U.S. and Europe somewhere between 2023 and the start of 2024. As for the Asian market – for which these bikes were intended to be big sellers – well, the bikes are going to be unveiled in India, their country of origin, on July 5, 2023, with deliveries commencing some time in August.

That said, Triumph India has already opened bookings for the two bikes with a token amount of just Rs 2,000, or about $24. On top of that, the bikes are expected to retail for close to the Rs 300,000 mark, or about $3,656 USD. If that's the case, then they're pretty much going to be a surefire success in the Indian market, as well as the rest of the Asian market, once they're made available.