On June 27, 2023, Triumph Motorcycles officially pulled the wraps off the first two new bikes from its long-awaited collaboration with Bajaj. If you recall, the pair of OEMs have been hard at work on small and/or mid-displacement bikes for the past few years. Leaked images and videos trickled out as we neared the release date, but important details were still extremely fuzzy, including what displacement(s) we could expect the new bikes to be.

Wonder no more, though—the first Triumph Bajaj bikes are here, with the company unveiling both the 2024 Speed 400, which we’ve broken down in its own piece, as well as the 2024 Scrambler 400 X that we’re about to discuss here. Let’s dive—er—scramble right in.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Engine

Both of Triumph’s new single-cylinder machines, produced in cooperation with Bajaj, are powered by the same, dedicated TR-series engine. It’s an all-new unit, designed specifically for Triumph and for use in these bikes. According to Triumph, this engine will not be used by anyone other than Triumph, including Bajaj.

The TR engine is a four valve, liquid-cooled, 398.15cc single-cylinder mill that makes a claimed 39.5 brake horsepower at 8,000 rpm, alongside 27.6 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. Bore and stroke are 89mm by 64mm. It features Bosch electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control, and the engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Chassis, Suspension, Brakes, Wheels, Tires

Like the Speed 400, the Scrambler 400 X features a hybrid spine and perimeter frame design made from tubular steel, along with a bolt-on rear subframe. The standard swingarm is two-sided and is made from cast aluminum alloy.

Front suspension on the Scrambler 400 X consists of a pair of 43mm upside down Big Piston forks offering 5.9 inches of wheel travel, which is 0.4 inches greater than the Speed 400’s setup. Rear suspension is a preload adjustable gas monoshock with an external reservoir, and it also offers 5.9 inches of suspension travel (which is 0.8 inches greater than the Speed 400).

Braking duties are performed by a single four-piston radial caliper up front, along with a 320mm fixed brake disc. In the rear, there’s a single floating caliper and a 230mm fixed disc. Bosch dual channel ABS also comes standard on the Scrambler 400 X.

Wheels on the Scrambler 400 X are a set of 10-spoke cast aluminum alloy units, with a 19-inch wheel in front and a 17-inch wheel in the rear. Both come wrapped in Metzeler Karoo Street rubber.

Dimensions

Wheelbase on the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X is 55.8 inches. Rake is 23.2 degrees, and trail is 4.3 inches. Fuel capacity is 3.43 gallons, which is exactly the same as the Speed 400. Curb weight is a claimed 395 pounds.

Rider Aids and Technology

As with the Speed 400, the Scrambler 400 X features a ride-by-wire throttle. Switchable traction control also comes standard on both bikes. One feature that the Scrambler 400 X has (and that the Speed 400 does not) is switchable ABS, so you can better control the riding experience off-road. A torque-assist clutch is also standard on the Scrambler 400 X.

Both of Triumph’s 400s come with a dash that consists of an analogue speedometer with an integrated LCD screen. Functionality of the information on the LCD screen is controlled by means of a handlebar-mounted scroll button. A USB-C charging port is also standard for any device you may need to charge while you’re on the go.

Other Features

The Scrambler 400 X comes with LED lighting all around, including neatly integrated turn signals where regulations allow. In markets where regulations specify separate turn signals, the bikes may look a little different than what’s pictured in these photos. Triumph plans to sell both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X in multiple markets around the world, so expect to see some variation in how turn signals are displayed depending on the market.

A steering lock, immobilizer, and Triumph’s transponder chipped physical key all come standard on the Scrambler 400 X. Additionally, the Scrambler 400 X comes from the factory with a headlight grille, radiator guard, sump guard, handguards, a longer front mudguard, and a handlebar brace complete with a pad featuring the Triumph name emblazoned upon the foam.

Pricing, Availability, and Colors

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X will come in three two-tone color schemes, each of which will have the Scrambler-family tank stripe and badge you know and love from the larger-displacement members of the family. Available colorways will include Matt Khaki Green/Fusion White, Carnival Red/Phantom Black, and Phantom Black/Silver Ice.

Triumph plans to launch the Scrambler 400 X in India in July 2023, with future releases to come in additional markets around the world in Q1 of 2024. Pricing “will be competitively priced versus the key competitors in each market,” according to Triumph. Prices for each market will be announced at the same time as availability.