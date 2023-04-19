On April 6, 2023, Triumph filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for rights to the Triumph Hurricane nameplate. In 1973, the British brand debuted the original X-75 Hurricane. Back then, the model catered to the U.S. market with an air-cooled, 740cc inline-triple and sleek, Craig Vetter-designed bodywork. Unfortunately, the Hurricane didn’t last, with Triumph discontinuing the platform after just one year and 1,200 units produced.

A half-century later, trademark filings hint at Triumph potentially reviving the nameplate. This isn’t the OEM’s first attempt at repackaging the Hurricane for a new generation either. In 2003, spy shots revealed Triumph’s A13HC prototype featuring a 1,298cc four-cylinder engine and aggressive aerodynamics. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm, though, as the company claims rights to the Hurricane moniker yet again.

Unfortunately, the documents don’t divulge what such a model could entail. Given the Hurricane’s history, we don’t expect Triumph to leverage an existing platform (should the nameplate return to the brand’s catalog). We can’t say the same for Hinckley’s other trademark filings, however.

On February 28, 2023, the manufacturer also called dibs on the Triumph Street Tracker name. Given the retro slant of the firm’s Bonneville series and incoming Bajaj-produced models, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Street Tracker debuts in either range. Triumph’s Adventurer trademark submission is slightly more complicated, though.

Between 1972 and 1974, the TR5T Adventurer bore the title. The moniker's second coming couldn’t be more different than that twin-cylinder 500cc scrambler, as Triumph applied the nameplate to the Thunderbird-based, cruiser-styled Adventurer 900.

Considering today’s popular conception of the term “adventure”, we speculate that the British marque will save the title for a new ADV trim within the Tiger family. An off-road-oriented Tiger 660 seems like a prime candidate, but as always, we’ll have to wait for Triumph to confirm those suspicions before we can say anything for sure.