Triumph already called upon five-time AMA Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael and five-time Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes to help develop the firm’s upcoming motocross and enduro range. As Hinckley preps the competition MX machines for imminent unveiling, it calls in additional reinforcements, signing former Supercross rider Ivan Tedesco and ex-MXGP contender Clément Desalle to help push the project to the finish line.

The all-new global Triumph Racing banner will debut its 250cc, 4-stroke MX models in the SuperMotocross World Championship West and East Coast series in 2024. The following season, Hinckley’s 450cc machine will vie for the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship. Before the rookie squad wedges a wheel in the starting gate, however, Tedesco and Triumph Racing Team Principal (SMX) Bobby Hewitt will refine the package to suit the rigors of competition.

“The team that Triumph is assembling to compete in the SuperMotocross championship is second to none, and together with the support of the engineers at the Triumph Factory, I’m confident we will line up with a competitive bike for Anaheim 1 2024,” explained Tedesco.

The British brand will employ a similar model with its MXGP outfit as well. Triumph currently slates the 250cc motocrosser to take on the MX2 field in 2024 before the 450cc model launches its MXGP campaign in 2025.

“Joining the Triumph MX2 program allows me to make use of my years of experience as a professional racer to help take the stock bike to a full factory race bike, ready for the MX2 season in 2024,” stated Desalle. “Working with Thierry and Vincent, I know that Triumph have joined with the best people possible to deliver winning results in the quickest possible time, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

It doesn’t seem like Desalle is wasting any time either. A recent YouTube video posted by MxBarsChannel appears to show MXGP's thrice Vice Champ hard at work on Triumph’s MX prototype. Without confirmation from the brand, we should take the grainy footage with a grain of salt, but an official Triumph statement does note that “intensive testing” is already “underway in the USA, UK, and Europe.”

“We have worked with Clément for many years, and he is a very demanding rider, who pays attention to every aspect of the motorcycle, so in our opinion, he is the perfect candidate,” added Triumph Racing team manager (MXGP) Vincent Bereni. “We know and understand each other very well and he has already brought a lot to bike development, for both the production and racing application.”

With such talented development riders on the roster, the anticipation for Triumph’s MX debut only grows as 2024 approaches.