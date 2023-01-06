Five-time Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes and Triumph took the 38th Baja España Aragón by storm on July 22-24, 2022. Piloting the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Cervantes not only dominated the Trail-class adventure bikes but also place 11th overall among the 75-rider field. Crossing the line just 33 minutes behind the enduro-riding winner, number 90 posted an impressive finishing time of six hours, 13 minutes, and 32 seconds.

With such outstanding results, it’s no surprise to learn that Triumph intends to release Aragón Editions of its middleweight adventurer. The news comes by way of Australian vehicle certification information uncovered by none other than Motorcycle’s Dennis Chung. Hinckley submitted the documentation just before Christmas, only five months removed from its Baja España Aragón victory.

The filing indicates that Triumph will apply the special-edition treatment to both the Tiger 900 Rally Pro and Tiger 900 GT. We fully expect the two limited-run trims to sport the same slate, silver, and High-Viz yellow livery that adorned Cervantes’ winning steed. However, both variants will also have a lot in common with the standard Rally Pro and GT.

Triumph will lean on its liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, 888cc inline triple to power the pair. That means 93.9 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of torque remain on tap. The Rally Pro will hold onto its dirt-oriented 21-inch, wire-spoke front wheel while the GT keeps its 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast hoops. The discrepancy between the standard models and the Aragón Editions is evident on the scales, though.

Both limited-edition variants will outweigh their base counterparts, pointing to additional Triumph accessories increasing the Rally Pro’s off-road capability and the GT’s mile-munching potential. The good news: the vehicle identification number associated with the Aragón Editions suggests that Triumph will debut the bikes in 2023. The bad news: there’s no telling if the commemorative Triumph Tiger 900s will make it Stateside.