Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond for the fifth and final time when No Time To Die releases in theaters on October 8, 2021. From jumping a Montesa Cota 4RT between boats in Quantum of Solace to ripping a Honda CRF250R through a Turkish Bazaar in Skyfall, Craig’s 007 is no stranger to two-wheeled chases.

However, the 25th installation in the long-running series returns Bond to his British roots with the inclusion of Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 and the Tiger 900. Introduced in May, 2021, the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition celebrated the latest Bond film despite the COVID-19 health crisis pushing the release date to November, 2020. Of course, the ongoing pandemic forced MGM and Universal to delay distribution even further, finally landing on October 8, 2021.

With the film set to hit theaters in a few weeks, Triumph is honoring No Time To Die yet again with the Tiger 900 Bond Edition. Based on the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, the limited-edition ADV still features Hinckley’s innovative 900cc, T-Plane triple good for 94 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of torque. However, the Bond Edition also favors a clandestine Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme along with gold accents and graphics to add some 007 flair.

In addition to the matte black livery, the brand coats the frame, headlight finishers, side panels, sump guard, pillion footrest hangers, auxiliary lamp shrouds, and engine guards in stealthy black as well. Adding an air of sophistication, the billet machined handlebar clamp displays each bike’s unit number among the 250 limited-edition Tigers.

The Bond Edition isn’t just easy on the eyes though. Triumph includes a premium Arrow Silencer for more grunt and throws in a set of Michelin Anakee Wild tires (along with factory-fitted Bridgestone Battlax tires) for extra grip off-road. A heated rider and pillion seat complete with Bond Edition branding comes standard on the special-edition ADV while a custom 007 TFT screen animation welcomes the rider upon each startup.

While Triumph hasn’t unveiled pricing or availability just yet, each Tiger 900 Bond Edition will come with a signed certificate of authenticity.