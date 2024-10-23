If you've been wishing for a little something in the sport touring department, powered by a Triumph triple, and located squarely between the Tiger Sport 660 and the Tiger 900, then the house of Hinckley would kindly request that you direct your attention to the all-new 2025 Tiger Sport 800.

But wait, what's this? The 2025 Tiger Sport 800 actually offers slightly more power than the Tiger 900 range? Are you saying that old adage about there being no replacement for displacement is fake news?

Yes, it's true. It's all true. The 798cc triple powerplant in the 2025 Tiger Sport 800, with its bore and stroke of 78.0mm by 55.7mm and compression ratio of 13.2 to one, makes a claimed 113 horsepower at 10,750 rpm, alongside 70 pound-feet of torque at 8,250 rpm.

Meanwhile, over in the Tiger 900 garage, that 888cc triple, with bore and stroke of 78.0mm by 61.9mm and a compression ratio of 13.0 to one, makes slightly less claimed power at 106.5 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 66.4 pound-feet of torque 6,850 rpm.

Of course, these members of the Tiger family are also specced completely differently, for different purposes. But it's still interesting to note, particularly since the new 2025 Tiger Sport 800 also weighs about 13 pounds less than the slightly less powerful 900s.

We're here to talk about the Tiger Sport 800, though, so here's everything else you need to know. The 2025 Tiger Sport 800 comes with an adjustable suspension by Showa (USD SFF), twin radial front brake calipers that grip 310mm brake discs, five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 rubber, a dash with LCD instrumentation and a TFT screen, and a 835mm seat height (32.874 inches).

Three riding modes come standard: Sport, Road, and Rain. Other electronic rider aids include optimized cornering ABS (OCABS), traction control, Triumph Shift Assist, and cruise control--truly a must for any rider looking to put serious miles on their machine, and something that seems like a no-brainer to offer for an OEM if a given bike is ride-by-wire. Thanks for making the people happy, Triumph!

Three colors will be available from launch: Caspian Blue, Cosmic Yellow, and Graphite. Pricing and availability will vary by region, but it's expected to start rolling into dealerships sometime in March 2025. In the US, the MSRP starts at $12,620.

What do you think of the newest member of the Triumph Tiger lineup? Do you think we'll ever get a Tiger Sport 660 RS, or is that even necessary anymore with the introduction of the 800? Sound off in the comments.