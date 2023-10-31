It’s October 31, 2023—Halloween, if you celebrate—and Triumph is letting its Tiger 900s off the leash for 2024. Will you find more tricks or treats in its big bowl of updates? It might look like the Tiger 900 you know and love at first glance—but there’s quite a bit going on underneath the paint, so let’s take a look.

The Engine

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro are all powered by the same liquid-cooled, 12 valve, dual overhead cam, 888cc inline triple engine. Bore and stroke are 78.0mm by 61.9mm, and the compression ratio is 13.0 to one.

For 2024, this engine now makes a claimed 106.5 brake horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 66 pound-feet of torque at 6,850 rpm. For comparison, previous figures on the 2023 Tiger 900s were 93.7 horsepower at 8,750 rpm and 64 pound-feet of torque at 7,250 rpm.

This comes thanks to a major engine update that stars new pistons, a new cylinder head, new camshafts for both inlet and exhaust, and new intake trumpets (because it's Triumph, so we can't just call them velocity stacks).

This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch on all three Tiger 900 models. The GT Pro and Rally Pro models both also get Triumph Shift Assist, which is an up and down quickshifter. All the 2024 Tiger 900 Pros also get an entirely new exhaust system from the headers back.

Gallery: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Lineup

66 Photos

Suspension

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro both get a Marzocchi suspension with 45mm upside down fully adjustable cartridge front fork. In the rear, you’ll find a suspension unit featuring adjustable preload and rebound damping. Suspension travel is 7.08 inches up front and 6.7 inches of rear wheel travel.

Opt for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro instead, and you’ll get a Showa suspension with a 45mm USD fully adjustable cartridge front fork with manual preload, rebound, and compression damping. The rear shock has preload and rebound damping. Suspension travel here is 9.45 inches up front and 9.05 inches of rear wheel travel.

Brakes

Across all three members of the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Pro family, you’ll now find a pair of Brembo Stylema four-piston Monoblock calipers up front, along with a pair of 320mm floating brake discs. A radial front master cylinder is also part of the setup. In the rear, you’ll find a single piston sliding caliper and a single 255mm brake disc. Optimized cornering ABS is standard at both ends.

Wheels and Tires

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro both feature 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance Next rubber. Choose the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro instead, and you’ll get spoked tubeless 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tires.

Electronics and Rider Aids

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 lineup now comes with a 7-inch TFT dash across the lineup. My Triumph Bluetooth connectivity is also standard on the 2024 bikes, along with a new USB-C cockpit charger to keep your smartphone or other electronic device charged and ready where you want it.

Active safety features on the 2024 Tiger 900 lineup include enhanced braking, as well as an emergency deceleration warning system that activates your hazard lights automatically in the event of hard braking. It also automatically goes out when you pull away. Additionally, new marker lights have been designed for enhanced visibility at night and in poor weather.

Additional Features

Triumph also redesigned the seat on all the 2024 Tiger 900 models. It’s now flatter and has more room, and both of the Pro models also get heated seats as standard. Additionally, seats across all the 2024 Tiger 900 models are adjustable.

On the GT and GT Pro, the standard seat height is adjustable between 820 and 840mm, or 32.28 to 33 inches. On the Rally Pro, it’s adjustable between 860 and 880mm, or 33.8 and 34.6 inches. An accessory low seat (which is also heated) can further reduce seat height by 20mm, or 0.78 inches.

The 2024 Tiger 900 lineup also features a new damped handlebar mounting system for added comfort on longer rides. The Rally Pro model moves the handlebar a full 15mm (or 0.59 inches) closer to the rider for more agility whether you’re sitting or standing on the bike.

The GT Pro and Rally Pro models also feature a tire pressure monitoring system as standard. The 2024 bodywork has also been redesigned to flow better yet retain the same unmistakable Tiger character.

Dimensions

The dimensions are slightly different between the GT models and the Rally Pro. Wheelbase on the GT and GT Pro is 1,556mm, or 61.2 inches. Wheelbase on the Rally Pro is 1,551mm, or 61 inches. Rake and trail on the GT bikes is 24.6 degrees and 102.7mm, while it's 24.4 degrees and 116.8mm on the Rally Pro.

Length on the GT bikes is 2,305mm (about 90.74 inches), while it's 2,317mm (about 91.2 inches) on the Rally Pro. Width is 930mm (or 36.6 inches) on the GT bikes and 935mm (about 36.8 inches) on the Rally Pro. Height without mirrors is 1,410 to 1,460mm (55.5 to 57.48 inches; because of the adjustable screen) on the GT bikes and 1,452mm to 1,502mm (57.1 to 59.1 inches) on the Rally Pro.

Curb weight between the three bikes varies. It's 219 kilograms/482.8 pounds for the GT, 222kg/489.4 lbs. for the GT Pro, and 228kg/502.65 lbs. for the Rally Pro.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro both come in Snowdonia White as the standard color, with the option to choose between two premium paint options: Graphite/Sapphire Black or Carnival Red/Sapphire Black. Choose the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, and the base color is Carbon Black/Sapphire Black, while the premium options are Ash Grey/Intense Orange or Matte Khaki Green/Matte Phantom Black.

Triumph Motorcycles sells its bikes around the world, and pricing and availability vary by region. In the US, the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT starts at an MSRP of $14,995; the GT Pro starts at $16,895; and the Rally Pro starts at $17,395.

In Canada, the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT starts at $16,995 CAD; the GT Pro starts at $19,295 CAD; and the Rally Pro starts at $20,195 CAD. Triumph dealers in the US and Canada are now accepting orders for the 2024 Tiger 900 lineup, but deliveries aren’t expected to begin until sometime in early 2024.

If you live in a region outside the US or Canada, and you’re interested in a bike in the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 lineup, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information in your region is to reach out to your local authorized Triumph dealer.