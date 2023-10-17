On October 17, 2023, Triumph Motorcycles officially announced the end of an era. With the release of the 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition, the house of Hinckley bids a fond farewell to the café racer with a limited-edition model. As Triumph often does, it hasn’t specified how many of these bikes will be produced in total, instead opting to indicate that when they're gone, they’re gone.

The Engine

The 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition is based on the Thruxton RS. As such, it’s powered by the 1,200cc Bonneville parallel twin engine, which makes a claimed 104 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 82.6 pound-feet of torque at 4,250 rpm. Bore and stroke are 97.6mm by 80mm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Frame, Suspension, Brakes, Wheels, and Tires

The same familiar tubular steel, double cradle frame is found on the 2025 Thruxton Final Edition as the Thruxton RS that many already know and love.

Suspension duties are performed by a 43mm upside down Showa Big Piston fork up front, which offers full adjustability. In the back, you’ll find a pair of Öhlins twin shocks with piggyback reservoirs, in keeping with the style of the Thruxton line. Both front and rear suspension are fully adjustable, and both offer 120mm (or 4.7 inches) of wheel travel.

As for brakes, you’ll find a pair of Brembo M50 four-piston radially mounted monobloc calipers up front with 310mm floating brake discs. In the rear, there’s a single Nissin two-piston floating caliper with a 220mm brake disc. ABS is fitted as standard at both ends.

Wheels are a pair of 17-inch lightweight aluminum units with 32 spokes apiece. On the 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition, they come wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR rubber.

Additional Features

The 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition offers three ride modes: Road, Rain, and Sport, each offering different levels of throttle mapping and traction control. It also features a handy USB port for charging your smartphone, navigation unit, or other preferred electronic device.

Special Details Exclusive to the 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition

One of Triumph’s calling cards has long been its styling and attention to detail, and the 2025 Thruxton Final Edition exemplifies these traits. It features a special Competition Green metallic paint scheme, along with choice black accents for contrast. The fuel tank gets a hand-painted gold line treatment, as does the seat cowl. The artist’s initials are neatly hidden in the paintwork, so it’s effectively a signed piece of art.

A special heritage Triumph logo has been chosen for display on the tank, and the chosen color is gold (of course). Additionally, Thruxton Final Edition branding and badging can be found on the bike, leaving no uncertainty as to its identity.

Each 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition will come with its own Certificate of Authenticity, emblazoned with the bike’s VIN, signed by members of the design team, and also signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.

As an available option, owners of 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Editions can also choose to purchase a special Final Edition color-matched cockpit fairing to truly complete that café racer look. A plethora of additional genuine Triumph accessories are also available to kit out this bike any way that you’d like, but the cockpit fairing is likely the pièce de résistance.

Pricing and Availability

Triumph Motorcycles sells its bikes in multiple markets around the world. As such, pricing and availability will vary by region. In the US, the MSRP for the 2025 Thruxton Final Edition is $17,995. In Canada, it’s $19,395. Triumph dealers throughout the US and Canada are already accepting orders for this bike at the time that you’re reading this, with the expectation that they should arrive sometime in the spring of 2024.

If you’re interested in a 2025 Triumph Thruxton Final Edition, but you aren’t located in the US or Canada, your best bet for the most accurate information is to contact your local Triumph dealer with any questions you may have.