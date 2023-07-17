Triumph Motorcycles continues its 2024 new color scheme announcements for continuing models in July 2023. At the beginning of the month, we learned about the new colors that will soon be available on the 2024 Rocket 3, Tiger, Trident, and Speed Triple lines. Now that it’s the middle of July, it’s time to learn about all the new two-tone colorway updates that are coming on the Modern Classics lineup.

To start out the month, Triumph updated several of its bikes with a total of six new color options for 2024. However, the Modern Classics lineup doubles that number, giving Triumph fans a total of 12 new options to consider if they’re considering any one of these bikes.

While all the Modern Classics will still be available in single colors in 2024, the entire range of new colorways on offer consists of two-tone options. For those unfamiliar with how Triumph likes to group its bikes, the Modern Classics lineup includes the Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 XE and XC, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 Black, Bonneville Speedmaster, and of course the Thruxton RS.

Gallery: 2024 Triumph Modern Classics

26 Photos

Here are all the new colorways that are on their way for the 2024 Triumph Modern Classics lineup:

2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900—Carnival Red and Phantom Black

2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900—Competition Green and Phantom Black

2024 Triumph Speed Twin 1200—Carnival Red and Storm Grey

2024 Triumph Speed Twin 1200—Matt Ironstone and Matt Storm Grey

2024 Triumph Scrambler 900—Cosmic Yellow and Graphite

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE and Scrambler 1200 XC—Matt Sandstorm and Matt Jet Black

2024 Triumph Bonneville T100—Competition Green and Ironstone

2024 Triumph Bonneville T120—Jet Black and Fusion White

2024 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black—Graphite and Matt Graphite

2024 Triumph Bonneville Bobber—Jet Black and Ash Grey

2024 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster—Pacific Blue and Silver Ice

2024 Triumph Bonneville Thruxton RS—Jet Black and Silver Ice

Pricing and availability for the 2024 Triumph Modern Classics lineup will vary by region. In the US, pricing and availability have not yet been announced for these bikes. However, in every region, your best bet for the most accurate local information regarding pricing and availability is to inquire with your local authorized Triumph Motorcycles dealer.