At the end of June 2023, Triumph formally introduced its long-awaited Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X lineups. Produced in cooperation with Bajaj, the all-new 400cc single-cylinder platform takes the modern classic styling that the brand is famous for and brings it to a whole new range of riders. The range was introduced first in India but will steadily roll out in different markets around the world in the coming months.

With such a major announcement in your immediate rearview mirror, if you’re Triumph, how do you follow it up? Early summer model updates for the following calendar year tend to mostly be about paint and graphics rather than major updates. While Triumph seriously bucked that trend in the timing of its Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X announcements, it’s now busy rolling out the first bikes in its 2024 returning model lineup with new color schemes for the new year.

On July 4, 2023, Triumph showed off not one, not two, but six new color schemes on a range of its 2024 models. If you’ve been paying attention to Triumph’s color choices in recent years, then these colors should all look very familiar to you, only on different models than you’re about to see in 2024. Also, if you’re a fan of Triumph’s Matt Baja Orange color schemes from 2023, please note that color is discontinued for 2024.

Gallery: 2024 Triumph Returning Models Lineup

12 Photos

Here’s a list of the 2024 models and their new colors for the upcoming season:

2024 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS—Carnival Red

2024 Triumph Trident 660—Jet Black and Triumph Racing Yellow

2024 Triumph Rocket 3 R—Sapphire Black and Carnival Red with Silver Ice

2024 Triumph Rocket 3 GT—Sapphire Black and Carnival Red with Silver Ice

2024 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport—Graphite and Jet Black

2024 Triumph Tiger Sport 660—Snowdonia White and Jet Black

According to Triumph, all the 2024 colors should be available to order from your local authorized Triumph dealer as of July 4, 2023. Pricing and availability will vary by region, so your best bet for the most accurate local information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized Triumph dealer for all the details most pertinent to you. In the US, the new colors (and pricing updates) for these models are not yet listed as of July 5, 2023, but we’ll be sure to update this post as we have more information.