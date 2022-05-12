It may only be the fifth month of 2022, but you know what that means? It’s time for the 2023 new models to roll out from all your favorite OEMs! After all, what fun is it if you can’t spend half the year anticipating what the 2023 bikes are going to look like, and then planning how to get the one you want? If you’ve been wishing that OEMs would get a little bolder with their color choices again, you might just be happy to see Triumph’s latest Speed Triple 1200 RS, Street Triple 765 RS, Street Triple 765 R, Trident 660, Rocket 3 R, and Rocket 3 GT new color choices. Let’s take a peek into the near future, shall we?

Now, the present iterations of the bikes seen here are all pretty recent, so it’s probably no surprise that the 2023 changes seem to just be paint and graphics. Still, if you’re a person who’s been moaning about the current drab state of stock graphics and colors on offer from major OEMs, then Triumph’s 2023 lineup is a little bit of a breath of fresh air.

Matt Baja Orange isn’t Tangerine Orange—but you know what? It’s a nice enough new shade of orange that Triumph’s design team saw fit to put it on both the Speed Triple 1200 RS and the Trident 660 in 2023. In the case of the 2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, the orange is accented by Silver Ice and Graphite RS graphics, to make sure there’s plenty of balance. The carbon fiber front mudguard is, of course, a welcome visual accent in and of itself.

Gallery: 2023 Triumph Lineup

42 Photos

The 2023 Triumph Trident 660 also comes in a Matt Baja Orange colorway, this time set off by a Storm Grey Triumph logo graphics scheme on the tank. Once again, there’s just enough orange to be exciting, but not so much that there’s too much of a good thing. It’s a fine line to walk, but Triumph’s design team has managed it well.

Over in Rocket-land, the 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 GT gets a gorgeous, shiny Carnival Red and Sapphire Black color scheme, complete with beautiful hand-painted silver coach line details. Red and black are BFFs, and they work to great effect here, especially with the addition of those small silver details if you’re paying attention.

Fans of blacked-out bikes have plenty to get excited about in the 2023 Triumph lineup as well. The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS comes in Carbon Black, while the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R comes in Matt Carbon Black. (Matt colors always look a little meaner, don’t you think?) Finally, the 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R comes not only in Sapphire Black, but also in a rather lovely Matt Silver Ice, if you’re looking for something a little bit moodier.

If you’re itching to get your hands on any of the new 2023 Triumph roadster and Rocket lineup, we have good news! All these bikes are already available to order now from your local Triumph dealer. Pricing will vary by region, as is the case with any OEM that sells in multiple markets. In the U.S., pricing for the Trident 660 starts at $8,395. The Street Triple starts at $10,945, the Speed Triple 1200 RS starts at $18,500, the Rocket 3 R starts at $23,400, and the Rocket 3 GT starts at $24,100.