Back in March, 2022, Triumph Motorcycles and legendary guitar maker Gibson finally unveiled the collaborative project they’d been working on. The highest fundraiser at the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride—which both companies proudly support—will walk away with a one-of-a-kind Gibson 1959 Legends custom edition Les Paul Standard reissue guitar. When they’re not busy making sweet music on one instrument, the winner can ride off on their new, equally one-of-a-kind Triumph Bonneville T120 and sound a completely different note.

Now that it’s May, 2022, Triumph and Gibson just announced more of the prizes that will be awarded to 2022 DGR fundraisers at various levels. Three new prize packages have been announced, each consisting of a special guitar signed by a famous musician who also rides—and who will themselves be participating in the DGR this year. Since the winners will also need a nice place to store their new guitars while they’re not being played, each winner will also receive a custom Triumph-inspired “Saints of Speed” guitar case, painted by the Nashville-based guitar artist (and proud Triumph rider) James Willis.

For 2022, the Gentlefolk Competition 2nd Prize (which is open to participants who raise over $250) will consist of an Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ J-200 guitar, signed by American country music performer Big Kenny of Big & Rich. The Highest Team Triumph Global Fundraiser will receive an Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ SG Standard guitar, which will be signed by Canadian singer-songwriter Clayton Bellamy of the Road Hammers. Meanwhile, the Spirit of ‘59 Prize (which is open to participants who raise over $59) will consist of an Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ 1959 Les Paul Standard guitar, signed by Billy Duffy from English rock legends The Cult.

Gallery: Triumph and Gibson 2022 DGR Prizes

8 Photos

Additional Triumph Motorcycles will be awarded to some 2022 DGR fundraisers, as well. The second-highest Global Fundraiser will win a Triumph Thruxton RS, along with a Hedon x DGR Hedonist helmet and an ELF prize pack. The third-highest fundraiser will win a Triumph Speed Twin 1200, a Hedon x DGR Hedonist helmet, and an ELF prize pack. Finally, the Gentlefolk Competition First Prize (which is open to anyone raising over $250) will include a Triumph Bonneville Bobber and a Hedon x DGR Hedonist helmet.

The 2022 DGR is currently all systems go for Sunday, May 22, 2022, at locations all around the globe. Both registration and donations are still open, and it’s very easy to navigate the DGR page to find local rides in your area and get involved. We’ll include the link in our Sources so you can sign up if you’re interested.