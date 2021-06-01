If you’ve been waiting excitedly for the updated Triumph Speed Twin to arrive, today is your lucky day! On June 1, 2021, Triumph Motorcycles officially unveiled the 2021 Speed Twin, and while Euro 5 compliance is part of the update, it’s definitely not the whole story. Let’s take a look.

The 1200cc twin taken from the Bonneville puts out a claimed 98.6 horsepower at 7,250 rpm, as well as 82.6 ft-lbs. of torque at 4,250 rpm. Triumph’s engineers did some internal redesigns here as well, and say this engine update offers more power and torque in the mid-range than the previous version. They also claim a full 17 percent reduction in inertia thanks to a lighter-weight crankshaft and alternator. If that’s not enough good news, the new first service interval for this engine update is 10,000 miles, or 16,000 kilometers.

An improved engine is great, but what about handling? Triumph also improved this aspect of the 2021 Speed Twin as well with a 43mm USD Marzocchi front fork that comes with cartridge damping and 120mm of travel in this update. Twin rear shock units offer 120mm of travel and feature adjustable preload. Wheels are lightweight, 17-inch cast aluminum units that come wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires. When you’re ready to stop, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers stop you with 320mm twin discs in the front, and a single Nissin 2-piston floating caliper with a 220mm disc stops you in the rear.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin comes with ABS, switchable traction control, LED lighting all around, including daytime running lights in some markets. Three available ride modes help you dial in the performance you want for your situation: Road, Rain, or Off-Road. Other goodies include an immobilizer, torque-assist clutch, and an underseat USB charging socket for your phone or other power-hungry portable device.

Triumph is proud of its design heritage, and isn’t afraid to show it off in its most modern iteration. Styling cues for the 2021 Speed Twin include brushed stainless steel twin upswept silencers, 12-spoke cast aluminum wheels, an anodized headlight and mudguard mounts, and your choice of three color schemes: Red Hopper, Matt Storm Grey with yellow accents, or Jet Black. Pricing starts at $12,500 in the U.S. No matter where you reside, your best bet is to reach out to your local Triumph Motorcycles dealer to ask any questions about local pricing, availability, or anything else about the updated Speed Twin that you want to know.