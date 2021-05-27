Triumph has a long and rich history with the Bonneville moniker. Now a household name in the motorcycling industry, few other bikes are as recognizable—and frequently imitated—as the Bonneville. For the 2021 model year, Triumph has spruced up the Bonneville quite a bit in the global market, and it’s only now that these new bikes are starting to make their way into the Indian market.

Leading the charge in the Indian market is the updated Bonneville Bobber. As it would turn out, cruisers are rather popular in the Indian market, and several Indian manufacturers produce cruisers specifically for the Indian market. Unlike the standard Bonneville, the Bobber dons a stealthier yet more rugged stance. In typical Bobber fashion, it sports very laid back ergonomics—perfect for cruising the highways in style and comfort.

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber will be sold in India in three color schemes, each of which carrying different price tags. The most premium model, the Matte Storm Grey with Matte Ironstone retails for Rs 12.05 lakh approximately $16,600 USD, while the sleek and classy Cordovan Red variant retails for 11.88 lakh, or around $16,325 USD. The most affordable option sports a stealthy Jet Black color scheme and retails for 11.75 lakh, or the equivalent to $16,147 USD.

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets blacked-out elements for a stealthier aesthetic, as opposed to the previous model’s shiny chrome components. LED lights adorn the front and rear of the bike, so too are the turn signals, which employ a stylish bullet shape. Keeping things neat and tidy up front is an analog-digital multi-function instrument pod which can be toggled via a handlebar-mounted switch.

Last but not least, the Bonneville Bobber gets a 1,200cc parallel-twin motor. Equipped with a 270-degree crankshaft, it mimics the sound and power delivery of a V-twin motor. This mill is rated at 78 horsepower and 78 ft-lbs of torque, making it a tractable mill both around town and on the open road. The new Bonneville Bobber boasts extended service intervals of 10,000 miles per oil change, lending itself to an overall hassle-free, lower cost of ownership.