Triumph is back in the British Superbike championship for 2021, keen to scrap wheel to wheel on its home soil. The new Dynavolt Triumph outfit, managed by Simon Buckmaster’s PTR team, unveiled its new Triumph Speed Triple 765 RS ahead of the upcoming 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport season, for which testing officially begins on April 28 at the historic Silverstone track.

This meeting of the 765 triple engine and the Street Triple RS chassis in a distinctly competitive setting was a careful calculation by Dynavolt Triumph. It’s the beginning of a new type of Supersport formula, with the goal of inviting a wider range of engine formats to all compete on a fairly level playing field.

“We were offered the opportunity of testing the formula for expanding the Championship and see this year very much as a year for a proving ground for us to make sure we have a competitive bike,” said Triumph chief product officer Steve Sargent in a statement.

“The ambition is to go beyond this and next year go into World Supersport, part of a longer-term racing strategy and this is a key part in terms of developing a more road-based racing class; so building something that you can actually go into the showroom, buy and ride and then convert into a race bike. I think, for a manufacturer like Triumph, that’s quite important,” he continued.

“We wouldn’t go into this project if we didn’t think that this is a bike that could genuinely compete. The Street Triple is a naked sports bike but it’s derived from the Daytona so we think, in terms of geometry, this is a really good starting point for a race bike,” Sargent went on.

“I think, as a starting package, you’ve got a chassis that really works and engine wise, we’ve got the 765 Triple. It’s an engine that we’ve been using in Moto2 for the last couple of seasons and I think the response we have had and the performance we’ve had will tell you that the engine, as a package, is something that is going to compete. Combining the two things together, the engine and the chassis, I think we’ve got a really good starting point,” he concluded.

For 2021, Dynavolt Triumph’s team riders are Kyle Smith, a former WSS rider, and Brandon Paasch, a former British MotoStar champion. As of April 27, 2021, the BSB calendar starts on the weekend of June 25 through 27, at Oulton Park. Due to the pandemic, calendar dates and times may be subject to change in between our publication date and scheduled event dates listed here.