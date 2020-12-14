Triumph continues to make waves in the racing world. As the sole supplier of Moto2 engines since 2019, the House of Hinkley will enter a Moto2-derived 765cc triple into its British Supersport machine in 2021. Now, the British manufacturer just announced that Chinese motorcycle battery producer Dynavolt will be the team’s title sponsor for the 2021 season.

Dynavolt produces over 15 million batteries a year with distribution in over 100 countries. The China-based ethical energy brand is also no stranger to premier racing either. As a sponsor of Moto2 since 2012, the Dynavolt Intact GP featured top-class talents such as Marcel Schotter and Thomas Luthi in 2019. In that same year, Dynavolt Intact GP was the first to announce its rider for the inaugural MotoE series. The brand frequently sponsors World Superbike and World Supersport teams as well. With the two brands teaming up for the 2021 BSB season, it’s safe to say the two partners are excited for next year.

“Dynavolt is one of the World’s top battery manufacturers with many loyal and enthusiastic customers who we know will be happy with this partnership,” said Nitipat Panichsakul of Dynavolt Motorcycle Branding. “Dynavolt promotes a number of world-class race series and we are extremely happy to partner Triumph motorcycles in their return to racing with PTR.”

As the official partner of the Performance Technical Racing (PTR) team, Triumph announcing Dynavolt as the 2021 title sponsor further cements the relationship between the brand and team.

“2020 was our first year with Dynavolt as title sponsor for our team. It is really fantastic news that they are to continue to partner us in this exciting new project with such an iconic brand as Triumph,” remarked Dynavolt Triumph team manager Simon Buckmaster. “I’m looking forward to the start of the 2021 season with the Dynavolt Triumph team.”