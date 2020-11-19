When we think of a Ducati sportbike, chances are our minds default to the Panigale. It’s no wonder since, after all, the name is a bit of an icon in the segment and the bike showcased some of the sexiest, most elegant sportbike designs in recent history, culminating with the V4. With such a presence in the lineup, it’s easy to forget that on the fully-faired front, Ducati also offers the SuperSport 950.

However, with a starting price of $13,095 (for 2020), the SuperSport is an affordable and accessible entry point into the Italian sports segment. For 2021, the bike received a few key upgrades including new techs and a fresh new face inspired by the Pani.

On November 18, 2020, Ducati hosted its third World Première episode. The announcement included the introduction of the new Panigale V4 SP, the TK-01RR electric bicycle, and, of course, the updated SuperSport.

Ducati refreshed the model’s design and injected it with a bit of Panigale DNA to streamline the family’s look. The front optical adopts a similar shape as the one introduced on the V4, complete with the signature LED strip, while the fairing now features a gill-like design on the sides.

Under the surface, the entry-level sportbike carries over vastly unchanged. The 937cc Testastretta twin, shared with the Hypermotard and Multistrada 950, gets its Euro 5-compliant upgrade, but power figures remain the same at 110 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque.

The engine continues to act as a stressed member inside the tubular steel chassis that’s mounted to a pair of 17-inch y-spoke light-alloy wheels with Marzocchi suspension hardware. The SuperSport did gain a few pounds, now weighing in at 406 pounds.

The most important upgrades happened on the electronics/technological front. The 2021 model-year is equipped with a Bosch 6-axis inertial measurement unit that detects the motorcycle’s position on the road and controls such systems as cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control. The SuperSport also features electronic shifting, as well as three riding modes (Sport, Touring, and Urban) selectable via the 4.3-inch TFT display.

Pricing for the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 now starts at $13,495 and for the SuperSport 950 S, at $15,795. Deliveries in the U.S. are set to begin in March, 2021.