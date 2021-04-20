When Triumph introduced the Scrambler 1200 in 2019, the platform gained genuine off-road prowess, clearly setting it apart from Triumph’s Street Scrambler. Suited to more urban environments, the Street Scrambler delivers a more approachable package without skimping on the stylish desert racer design. For 2022, Triumph updates the model to meet Euro 5 emissions standards, refines the componentry, and adds a limited-edition Sandstorm variant.

Starting with the standard Street Scrambler, Triumph re-engineered the 900cc parallel-twin and high-mounted exhaust to exceed Europe’s new emissions regulations. The mill doesn’t sacrifice power for cleanliness, however, with the Triumph claiming 64 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 59 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm for the 2022 version.

Though the Street Scrambler’s power doesn’t suffer, the new exhaust system adds 6.6 pounds to the package. Triumph cleverly hides the catalytic converter behind the double heat shield, but you can’t hide that weight on the spec sheet, and the new Scrambler tips the scales at 492 pounds wet. Despite the added weight, users should find the bike easy to manage thanks to the 31.1 seat height and overall compactness.

Sporting 4.7 inches of travel fore and aft and a Metzler Tourance shod 19/17 wheelset, the Street Scrambler is at home in the city but can take on the occasional trail. To keep the MSRP at $11,000, however, the wire-spoked wheels aren’t tubeless, which may deter true off-road adventures. On the other hand, bear trap-style footpegs, switchable ABS, ride modes, and switchable traction control cater to those intrepid explorers.

While maintaining the affordability of the model, Triumph also refined the platform with new components and finishes. A new side panel and aluminum number plate grace the port side of the bike. Brushed aluminum throttle body finishers, heel guards, and headlight brackets also elevate the Street Scrambler while the leather and textile seat cover prioritize comfort. Of course, the retro-styled tank preserves the platform’s form, but Triumph takes a few more risks with the special-edition Sandstorm trim.

Limited to 775 units worldwide, the Street Scrambler Sandstorm will feature a handsome Matte Storm Grey and Ironstone gradient paint scheme and premium accessories as standard. The high-mounted front mudguard immediately steals the spotlight but an aluminum sump guard, headlight grill, tail tidy, and tank pads make the Sandstorm shine. Retailing for $11,750, the special-edition Street Scrambler will also come with a certificate of authenticity. While Triumph outfits the Street Scrambler for the urban jungle, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Sandstorm out in the wild.