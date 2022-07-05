To kick off July, 2022, Triumph officially launched its 2023 Modern Classics line. Back in May, we first heard rumblings that Triumph was probably going to drop the word “Street” from its Twins—and now, we have official confirmation. From 2023 on, there’s only one Street—and it’s the Street Triple.

For 2023, what was once the Street Twin is now the Speed Twin 900. Similarly, what was previously the Street Scrambler is now the Scrambler 900. Those two changes are probably the biggest difference to report on the Modern Classics line for 2023, as all other changes are basically just paint. That’s not terribly surprising, given the time of year—after all, most OEMs typically wait until later in the year to break out the big guns in terms of major existing model overhauls and/or new model introductions.

We don’t always get a backstory on where this year’s colors came from, but Triumph gave us one for 2023. According to the House of Hinckley, the Gold Line Editions from 2022 were extremely well received—and left customers wanting more bright colors. Thus, Triumph says, it was only too happy to oblige when considering what colors to choose for its 2023 Modern Classic lineup.

Since we’re talking about the OEM that brought us such classic brights as Roulette Green and Scorched Yellow, of course, it’s all relative. Here’s a list of the 2023 bikes and their available colors, with the new ones noted.

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900—Matt Silver Ice (new), Matt Ironstone, Jet Black

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200—Matt Baja Orange (new), Red Hopper, Jet Black

2023 Triumph Scrambler 900—Carnival Red & Jet Black (new), Matt Khaki (new), Jet Black

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE & Scrambler 1200 XC—Carnival Red & Jet Black, Matt Khaki Green & Matt Jet Black, Sapphire Black

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100—Meriden Blue & Tangerine (new), Carnival Red & Fusion White, Jet Black

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber—Red Hopper (new), Matt Storm Grey & Matt Ironstone, Jet Black

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120—Aegean Blue & Fusion White (new), Cordovan Red & Silver Ice, Jet Black

2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster—Cordovan Red (new), Sapphire Black & Fusion White, Jet Black

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black—Sapphire Black & Matt Sapphire Black, Jet Black

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS—Competition Green & Silver Ice (new), Jet Black

If you’re reading this in 2022, the 2023 Triumph Modern Classics line is already listed on the OEM’s official website. Since Triumph sells its bikes internationally, pricing and availability will, of course, vary by region, In the U.S., pricing ranges from a starting point of $9,695 for the 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 on up to $16,645 for the 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS.