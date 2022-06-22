It’s the last half of June, 2022, and Triumph Motorcycles is doubling down on two things: Its upcoming motocross and enduro range, and its electric motorcycle development. We’ve seen ample evidence of both of these things recently, since the House of Hinckley has issued regular updates about the state of both of those projects.

On June 21, 2022, Triumph took another step in both of those directions with its latest announcement: It’s now acquired OSET, the electric children’s off-road bike manufacturer. Since 2004, OSET has been building and selling a range of electric off-road and trials bikes for kids, as well as organizing OSET Cup events to foster teamwork, skills-building, and healthy competition. In a way, it appears that Triumph’s most recent acquisition ticks three distinct boxes for the British marque.

Under the terms of the deal, both companies will continue to do what they do: Developing, marketing, and selling their individual product lines to customers as they see best. However, they will also collaborate on new products in the future, helping to get new and young riders into off-road riding by showing them how fun and exciting it can be.

“When we built that first ‘garage’ bike for my son, Oliver, I had no idea that it would lead to this moment. We are all very excited for what the future holds for OSET as part of the Triumph family,” OSET Bikes CEO and founder Ian Smith said in a statement.

“The OSET brand will remain as OSET and will continue to serve the trials and off-road motorcycling community. We are now better positioned to develop and innovate across our range, while enjoying the security of scale and market position Triumph can offer OSET,” he concluded.

Over on the Triumph side, CEO Nick Bloor added,

“We are excited about the opportunity of joining forces with OSET Bikes: a dynamic brand that has been encouraging children into motorcycling for many years and have been at the forefront of developing electric trials bikes for fun and competition,” he began.

“Whilst the two brands will continue working independently, Triumph and OSET will collaborate on new state-of-the-art products to inspire young riders into off-road riding, across the segments that Triumph and OSET will have a presence in, drawing on their respective strengths to build the best bikes in the world,” he said.