Triumph announced some exciting news about its Project TE-1 electric prototype at the beginning of February, 2022. That’s when the House of Hinckley first showed off its working prototype demonstrator. The bike was built after months of careful collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited, and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick. Together, the team announced that it would be entering Phase Four—the final planned stage before the reveal, where the prototype would undergo thorough testing.

As of May 31, 2022, Phase Four of testing is now officially complete. What did Triumph learn? Presumably plenty, although it’s keeping quiet about all the details for the moment. The company apparently wants to build anticipation to a boiling point, as the official announcement merely states that the live testing phase is now complete, and that full information will be revealed to the world on July 12, 2022. Interested parties can mark their calendars—and there’s also an email signup on Triumph’s webpage if you want to be kept in the loop on project news.

From project introduction to project completion, it seems like it didn’t take Triumph and its collaborators a whole lot of time. If you recall, Project TE-1 was first announced to the public in March, 2021. It’s not clear how long this project may have been in the planning and discussion phases before the companies all started working together. Still, 16 months is a pretty impressive turnaround time for something of this scope.

It’s evident from the company catalog that Triumph cares deeply about details. Since this is the OEM’s first attempt at an electric motorcycle, for very obvious reasons, it of course wants to make sure that Project TE-1 succeeds. Does it? No one outside that group of collaborating companies will know for sure until July 12.

However, we can say that basic human nature is to gloss over things you’re not proud of and try to move on as quickly as possible. That’s clearly not what Triumph is doing here. Simply put, you don’t go out of your way to build anticipation for a big announcement if you’re not proud of the work you’ve done. This is merely our speculation, of course—but it’s also how people, on the whole, seem to operate.