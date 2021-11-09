Triumph has released its fair share of limited-edition models in 2021. From the Bond-themed Tiger 900 to the latest Gold Line family, Hinckley has turned out some head-turners over the past few months. To cap off the year, the brand will add three new interpretations of its Thruxton RS, Street Twin, and Rocket 3 platforms to the 2022 lineup.

Starting with the flagship modern classic, Triumph retains the Thruxton RS’s liquid-cooled, SOHC, four-valve, 1,200cc parallel-twin, and Ohlins-suspended chassis. However, the contemporary café racer goes back to its roots with the Thruxton RS Ton Up edition. Inspired by the Ton Up Boys of 1950s and 1960s café racer culture as well as Malcolm Uphill’s first-ever 100-mph lap around the Isle of Man TT, the Ton Up amplifies the Thruxton’s retro elements.

The Aegean Blue gas tank, black cutout paint, and silver pinstripe recall café racers of yore. That brilliant blue fuel tank contrasts with the white tail cowl and front mudguard with red infills and 100 Special Edition graphics. At $17,300, the Thruxton RS Ton Up adds an $800 markup to the standard trim and customers can add an Aegean Blue fairing from the Triumph catalog for even more café racer styling.

Since Triumph launched the latest-generation Rocket 3 in July, 2019, the brand has been wearing the model’s power figures on its sleeve. Now, the big-bore cruiser will wear its peak 221 nm (163 lb-ft.) of torque on its gas tank with the new 221 Edition Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT.

Along with the massive 221 graphic plastered across the knee cutouts, the top of the tank puts the full engine specs on display. The Red Hopper paint job and Sapphire Black accents also maintain the Rocket3’s sporty nature. The GT will retail for $24,600 while the R variant carries a $23,900 price tag.

The Street Twin EC1 honors London’s East End and remains the most understated of the limited-edition bunch. Baring the district's EC1 postcode on the tank, the Street Twin keeps things simple with a Matt Aluminum Silver/Matt Silver Ice color scheme and black finishes. The special paint job only adds $750 to the Street Twin’s MSRP, coming in at $10,350. Alongside the Thruxton RS Ton Up and 221 Edition Rocket 3, the Street Twin EC1 will hit Triumph showrooms in January, 2022.