When Triumph announced the latest generation Rocket 3 in July, 2019, the cruiser world took notice. The House of Hinckley trimmed nearly 90 pounds off the heavyweight and delivered extra punch with a larger 2,458cc inline-triple. Now, Triumph is equipping the lean and mean cruiser with paint schemes to match its attitude. Introducing the limited-edition Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black.

We’ll make this clear from the jump; Triumph’s two black beauties are design exercises. The Rocket’s aluminum chassis still houses the nearly 2.5-liter engine. That liquid-cooled triple still pumps out 165 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. However, the limited-edition liveries now drape the honking mill and its 3-into-1 exhaust in a crinkle black finish. That’s just the tip of the all-black iceberg.

The headlight bezel and radiator cowl also receive a black-painted finish. To keep the Rocket’s weight down, Triumph laced it with a bevy of aluminum parts and black anodizing ties them in with the theme as well. The levers, pedals, yokes, footrests, risers, handlebar clamps, side stand, and even the swingarm guard all received the blacked-out treatment. Both models also feature a carbon fiber mudguard and bar end mirrors (in black, of course) not found on the standard trims.

Gallery: 2021 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black & GT Triple Black

9 Photos

Even with all the bits and bobs in common, the Rocket 3 R Black and GT Triple Black boasts two different paint jobs. The sportier R Black variant opts for tonal contrast with a flat black base and gloss accents. The understated approach is all business and matches the R’s demeanor. On the other hand, the GT Triple Black flaunts its flagship status with a black gradient motif. While the R trim prefers stealth, the GT prefers flare. We don’t doubt that customers will gravitate toward the finish that suits them best.

Buyers will have to pony up a fair amount of dough for one of Triumph’s special edition Rockets, though. The R Black will retail for $23,700 while the GT’s Triple Black Paint bumps it to $24,400. Only 1,000 of each variant will be available worldwide so get down to your local Triumph dealer if you’re interested in these blacked-out bruisers.