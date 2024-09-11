Sick, These Custom Painted Triumphs Celebrate Evel Knievel’s Rocket Jump

When you say a motorcycle has heritage, what does it really mean? Sure, the lowest hanging fruit would be racing, as a lot of the brands we patronize today carved their legacy in the world of racing. But it goes without saying that motorcycles are so much more than just racing.

I mean, look at Triumph. Sure, the brand has established itself in motorsports where even today, its 765cc triple is being used in Moto2. But I’d argue that Triumph’s legacy wasn't built in racing. It was built through pop culture.

From the TR6 in The Great Escape to the Bonnevilles, Speed Triples, Street Triples, and Scramblers that have appeared in movie franchises like Mission: Impossible and James Bond, Triumph’s bikes are nothing short of movie stars. They’re also cultural icons.

Case in point: the rocket-powered Triumph Bonneville T120 Evel Knievel used to promote his legendary Rocket Jump back in 1974. And while the final rocket he used for the stunt was a completely bespoke rocket, it was still a pretty big deal for Triumph and the motorcycling community as a whole that the original idea was to launch a rocket-powered motorcycle off the side of a cliff.

Knievel's Rocket Jump was by all means one of the craziest stunts ever attempted, with a massive 400-meter jump across Snake River Canyon. And though the daredevil would ultimately fail to clear the jump due to premature parachute deployment, the move would go on to be one of Evel Knievel’s most death-defying stunts.

Just imagine if social media was around during that time. The stunt would’ve gone viral in a matter of seconds.

Triumph Triumph

With all that being said, Triumph Motorcycles joined in on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Knievel’s iconic Rocket Jump. During the celebration, Triumph showcased custom-painted bikes to pay tribute to the legendary daredevil.

During the parade, a Triumph Bonneville T120 customized as a modern-day evocation of Knievel’s stunt bike was ridden by Evel’s son, Kelly Knievel. Meanwhile, stunt rider Robbie Maddison paraded a custom Triumph Rocket 3 inspired by Knievel’s Skycycle X-2 rocket. Six-time X Games champ Colby Raha also joined in on the fun aboard a Triumph Speed 400.

The bikes sported custom paintwork inspired by Evel’s famous “Color Me Lucky” Bonneville T120 TT. Draped in a blue red and white livery, this custom paintwork would look absolutely killer as a special-edition release of both the Bonneville T120 and Rocket 3—and maybe even a Speed or Scrambler 400. And who knows, maybe this is exactly what Triumph is planning?

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Kelly Knievel recalls fond memories of his father, and highlights how the custom paint job pays tribute to the bike his dad used to ride. “This bike is painted up just like ‘Color Me Lucky,’ the Triumph he used. It looks great,” he said. “He always had a soft spot for his T120 and said it flew ‘straight as a bullet.’”

These days, Triumph as a brand seems to have matured, focusing on things like heritage, prestige, and performance. But given the recent launch of the brand’s TF 250-X dirtbike, who knows? Maybe, just maybe, Triumph’s setting the stage for a comeback in high-adrenaline supercross and stunt riding.

Plus, nothing’s really stopping anyone from jumping an 800-pound Triumph Rocket 3 across Snake River Canyon, right?