It goes without saying that the MotoGP is the biggest and most prestigious motorcycle racing series in the world. Legends were made in this top-level racing series, and the manufacturers that participate in it take the greatest pride in showcasing their newest technology in the world of racing. Apart from being a proving ground for innovation when it comes to features found on road bikes, MotoGP also fuels the passion for racing all over the world.

The conclusion of the 2023 racing season meant that a total of 75 full seasons of MotoGP had been completed since its inception back in 1949. To celebrate this, MotoGP revealed its 75th anniversary logo which will play a major role in the 2024 season which is set to start in March of this year. MotoGP says that there will be tons of excitement in 2024, however, before we jump into the racing action, MotoGP takes a look back at its rich three-quarter century heritage, showing just how far the world of motorcycle racing has gone.

2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the very first race that was classified under the world championship classification: the 350cc grand prix held on the Isle of Man back on June 13, 1949. On top of that, June 17, 2024 also marks the 75th anniversary of the very first premiere class race. In total, there have been 1,015 Grands Prix staged since the start of the World Championship in 1949, with a total of 3,371 races for solo classes.

Throughout the course of 75 years, there have been 126 racers who have held the prestigious crown of World Champion. Of course, a lot of these riders have made their way to the hall of fame, with their influence reaching well beyond the world of racing. For instance, 15-time World Champion Giacomo Agostini continues to be a relevant figure in the present-day motorcycle industry. Of course, Angel Nieto, Mike Hailwood, and much more recently, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, all contributed to the rich legacy that is the MotoGP.

At present, Ducati is dominating the MotoGP paddock with Pecco Bagnaia scoring MotoGP Championships for the Italian brand for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023. However, when we look at things from the bigger picture, Honda is by far the most successful manufacturer with 821 wins under its name. Yamaha follows suit with 520 wins under its belt. Aprilia, MV Agusta, and Kalex follow with 297, 275, 176 wins to their names, respectively.

MotoGP is a global sport, with racers from all over the world trying their luck on the global stage. With that being said, European countries have always proven their dominance in global motorsport, and the MotoGP is no different. Italy holds the most number of wins with 888 races won by Italian riders. Spain follows closely behind with 722 wins. On top of that, 30 countries have staged MotoGP race weekends, with India being the latest in September 2023 in the Buddh International Circuit. On top of that, Kazakhstan will be hosting MotoGP for the first time in 2024, bumping that number up to 31.