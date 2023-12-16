Hide press release Show press release

Panigale 2023 Replica: Ducati collectors' limited edition to celebrate a record-breaking season

The Panigale 2023 Replicas are inspired by the liveries of the bikes of Bagnaia, Bautista, Bulega, Martin and Bezzecchi in MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP

Four Panigale V4 and one Panigale V2 produced in a limited and numbered series, made unique by the rider's original signature on the tank, with certificate of authenticity, technical equipment and dedicated wood shipping crate

The celebratory motorcycles were presented during the “Campioni in Festa” event

Sunnyvale, CA (USA) December 15, 2023 – Ducati celebrates the conquest of the MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP titles with the creation of five special, collector’s edition Panigale series, inspired by the Desmosedici GP of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, the Panigale V4 R of Álvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega's Panigale V2. The Panigale V4’s dedicated to Bagnaia and Bautista take up the yellow livery with which the two champions raced in the Misano Grand Prix and SBK Round, celebrating an iconic color in the Ducati history and thus becoming even more iconic.

The bikes were presented during the press conference anticipating "Campioni in Festa", the event which Ducati celebrated its historic success together with enthusiasts.

2023 was an incredible year for Ducati: no motorcycle manufacturer had ever been able to prevail in the MotoGP® and WorldSBK® World Championships for two consecutive years. A dream result, also completed by the conquest of the WorldSSP title and second and third place in the MotoGP world championship standings, which came to fruition thanks to the exceptional work of the engineers, teams and riders. A triumph that Ducati wishes to celebrate with five unique motorcycles, true jewels in limited and numbered editions.

Each individual example of the series will be made unique by the rider’s original autograph placed on the tank, a signature which will then be protected with a layer of transparent varnish. The five replicas celebrate the racing numbers of the riders to whom they are dedicated: Pecco Bagnaia's 63, Álvaro Bautista's 19, Jorge Martín's 89, Marco Bezzecchi's 72 and Nicolò Bulega's 11.

Like the racing bikes that inspire them, the Panigale 2023 Racing Replicas are offered in single-seater configuration only. Each is embellished with a billet aluminum steering plate with laser engraving of the model’s name and progressive number, and a dedicated key and animation for the dashboard at key-on. In addition, the saddle is made of special material, with the rider's logo displayed as on the race bike.

The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica is inspired by the most exclusive livery of the 2024 season, the Ducati Yellow with which the Desmosedici GP of the Ducati Lenovo Team raced the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP at Misano. Production is limited to 263 units.

The Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica takes up the Ducati Yellow livery of the Panigale V4 R with which Álvaro raced the Misano rounds and race 2 at Jerez de la Frontera. The livery, specifically, is inspired by the one with which Bautista became WorldSBK World Champion for the second time, at Jerez. Furthermore, like the Panigale V4 R from which it takes its inspiration, is enhanced by the brushed aluminium fuel tank, carbon fiber winglets and Marchesini forged aluminium wheels in light grey. Production is limited to 219 units.

The Panigale V4 Martín 2023 Racing Replica takes up the official colors of the Desmosedici GP of the Prima Pramac team, and is rendered all the more unique by the carbon fiber front fender. Production is limited to 189 units.

The Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica is inspired by the yellow/black livery of the Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 team. Production is limited to 72 units.

These four Panigale V4s are based on the "S" model and are enhanced by various Ducati Performance components that make them even more valuable and effective on road and track. The technical equipment boasts the adoption of the nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch and the Akrapovič homologated silencer, which is 4.4 lbs lighter than the standard silencer on the Panigale V4. The Brembo braking system is enhanced by Stylema® R calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote adjustment. The adjustable footpegs are Rizoma billet aluminum. The plexiglass is a racing version.

Other technical details that characterize these special bikes are the heat shield for the rear exhaust manifolds, the alternator cover, the rear mudguard and the front brake ducts, all made of carbon fiber. Also in carbon fiber, combined with titanium, is the cover protecting the single-sided swingarm.

All Panigale V4 Replica bikes are made even closer to the racing bikes they are inspired by thanks to a series of accessories, such as the open clutch cover in carbon fiber*, the kits for removing the number plate holder and mirrors*, the racing fuel tank cap in billet aluminum* and the GPS module that allows the display on the dashboard of lap times and split times taken on the track.

The Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica takes up the red/black livery of the Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP team with which Nicolò Bulega won the world title. Production is limited to 111 units.

The Panigale V2 is also enhanced with Öhlins suspension and Akrapovič racing silencers*, which increase the maximum power by 2.5% and the maximum torque by 2% and contribute to reducing the weight of the bike by 11 lbs. The Rizoma rider footpegs are adjustable and made from billet aluminum. The front and rear mudguards, chain guard, clutch cover guard, swingarm guard and shock absorber guard are in carbon fiber. Also, the Panigale V2 dedicated to Bulega can get even closer to the racing bike by fitting the number plate and mirror removal kit*, and the billet aluminum racing tank cap*.

Each motorcycle will come with a certificate of authenticity and will be delivered in a wooden packing case with dedicated graphics and a customized motorcycle cover.

All the images of the 2023 Panigale Replica bikes are available on Ducati Media House.

Availability and pricing

Client deliveries of the 2023 Panigale Race Replica’s will begin July 2024.

United States pricing will be $43,000 for the Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Championship Replica; $63,000 for the Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica; $68,000 for the Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing Replica; $73,000 for the Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica; $68,000 for the Panigale Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica.

Canada pricing will be $51,000 for the Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Championship Replica; $74,000 for the Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica; $80,000 for the Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing Replica; $86,000 for the Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica; $80,000 for the Panigale Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica.

*: Additional equipment for vehicles used exclusively on closed circuits. Use on public roads is prohibited by law.

Componentry may vary depending on specific country regulations. Please check with your dealer for the exact specifications.