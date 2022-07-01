Spanish motorcycle racer Iván Cervantes may have five World Enduro Championships to his name, but he started out as a motocross rider. Cervantes captured five Spanish national motocross titles before moving on to the world of enduro, and he may add yet another trophy to his case.

Cervantes' special skillset positioned him as the perfect partner for Triumph’s ongoing motocross and enduro project. While Hinckley continues to develop its upcoming MX and enduro lineup, they also tapped Cervantes to put the Tiger 900 Rally Pro’s off-road prowess on display in February, 2022.

It seems like Cervantes has taken to the middleweight ADV, as Triumph sends the Spanish rider to take on the Baja España Aragón's new Trail category aboard the off-road-oriented Tiger. Harley-Davidson already announced that it will field the Pan America 1250 in the Baja España Aragón, with experienced Dakar Rally rider Joan Pedrero at the helm.

Gallery: Baja España Aragón: Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro

4 Photos

Triumph introduced the Tiger 900 lineup in 2020, which replaced the outgoing Tiger 800 platform. The brand split the new lineup into GT and Rally variants, with the latter featuring a dirt-appropriate 21-inch front wire-spoke wheel paired with a 17-inch rear hoop. The ADV's Showa suspension yields 9.4 inches of travel fore and 9.1 inches aft, while the Pro trim unlocks six ride modes, Triumph’s Shift Assist quickshifter, and a 7-inch TFT display.

Of course, the liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, 888cc inline-triple still commands all the attention with 93.9 horsepower and 64 lb-ft of torque. Cervantes isn’t just confident in his machinery, though, he’s also excited to take on the new challenge.

“I am discovering a whole new world for me as a result of starting to collaborate with Triumph,” Cervantes acknowledged. “After years riding in high-end Enduro competition, I am faced with new challenges, and when I heard about the premiere of the new Trail category to participate in the Baja with Triumph I thought: Let's go for it!”

Triumph and Cervantes will take it to the new Trail class at the 38th installment of the Baja España Aragón on July 22-24 in Teruel, Spain.