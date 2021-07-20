On July 20, 2021, Triumph Motorcycles announced some important news for the company’s future. For one, development is apparently already well underway for “a comprehensive range of all-new competition Motocross and Enduro motorcycles.”

That’s not all, though. Along with that new range of bikes, Triumph also says that it’s simultaneously developing an all-new Triumph factory race program—and “a commitment to top-tier championship racing in both Motocross and Enduro series.” Further proving that it’s coming to win, Triumph recruited none other than MX legend Ricky Carmichael and five-time Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes on bike testing and racing prep.

Triumph’s announcement stopped short of offering further details, and is more of a broad overview of its intentions to expand in this arena in the coming months. Detailed reveals of bikes, the racing program, and everything else are all things Triumph wants us to look forward to in the months ahead.

“I have loved Triumph motorcycles right from being a small kid, seeing them in films and on television. So, to be working with Triumph from the beginning of this project is an amazing opportunity for me, not just because it is working with one of the world’s greatest motorcycle brands, but also for being part of building something from zero. It is a dream come true for any racer,” Iván Cervantes said in a statement.

“Like me, everyone I am working with at Triumph is focused to make the bikes the best they can be. I cannot wait to see the bikes competing at a world level, but I also look forward to when I can stand in a Triumph dealer and know I was part of this very special project,” he concluded.

“I am thrilled to announce that I am joining the Triumph family and even more excited to be a part of their new endeavor into the off-road product category. This is an incredible opportunity for me to join this historic brand, and I am honored and humbled to be a part of the development and release of their off-road motorcycles,” Ricky Carmichael said in a statement.

“Building something from the ground up is something that is really intriguing to me at this stage of my career. What is impressive to me is Triumph’s dedication and passion to develop a top-of-the-class product. Everyone that I have been involved with this project, from the engineers, design groups, R&D department, etc. have shown extreme passion for what they are doing and that is a recipe for success and something that I love being a part of. We all share that same passion, and that’s to be the best,” he continued.

We’re looking forward to seeing their progress on this project—and especially those new bikes! Stay tuned for all the updates, which we’ll share as and when we learn more.