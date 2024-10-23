Triumph’s Bonneville range is one of the most iconic in the entire history of motorcycling. It’s a model range that’s managed to stand the test of time, and even today, is one of the most popular bikes on the market.

But as much as Triumph has tried to retain the raw spirit of the Bonneville, the British manufacturer has had to go with the times and inject some technology into the mix. And nowhere is this more apparent than with the 2025 refresh of the Speed Twin 900.

Let me explain why.

For starters, the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 has been given quite a thorough refresh. It’s now slimmer, more performance-oriented, and has been given a tech upgrade. Triumph has ditched the bike’s retro-looking right-side-up forks in exchange for more contemporary inverted forks. Out back, it also receives a new aluminum swingarm, as well as a narrower, more lightweight subframe.

On the tech side of things, the Speed Twin gets an LCD display with an integrated TFT panel for techie features like turn-by-turn navigation, as well as smartphone connectivity for you to control your calls and music as you ride.

Now, despite all the updates, however, it seems that Triumph has left the powertrain untouched. It continues to be powered by a torque parallel twin with a five-speed gearbox. Personally, it would’ve been nice if Triumph updated the Speed Twin 900 with a six-speed gearbox to give the bike a bit more pep to its step.

But hey, all things considered, I think the Speed Twin 900 is still a good-looking neo-retro machine. Its slimmer, more athletic stance gives it a more youthful look, and will hopefully make it more attractive to younger riders. Plus, its sporty upgrades will likely make this thing a bit more engaging to ride. Plus, it carries a sticker price within striking distance of other neo-retro roadsters starting just south of $10,000 USD.

Now, the updated Speed Twin 900 is expected to make its way to dealers by February of next year. Until then, you’ll have to settle for the existing model, which to be fair, is a pretty decent, good-looking retro machine.

But what do you think? Do Triumph’s updates to the 2025 Speed Twin 900 dilute its heritage and promised raw motorcycling appeal? Or do they add up to a more enjoyable and better put together package? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.