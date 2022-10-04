Moto camping is a very personal business, kind of like riding. We all have our favorite bikes, parts, preferences, and opinions. When you’re figuring out what you want to do to your bike, though, it can be extremely helpful to see what someone else has done to give yourself a starting point. Once you see what works and what doesn’t for someone else, it can help to point you in the right direction—wherever that may lead you.

That’s why Aussie moto camper Rob Hamilton shared his bike setup on his ASMR camping channel. His bike is a 2018 Triumph Street Scrambler, which he’s modified over time to be better suited to his particular off-road, moto camping, and general overall aesthetic needs.

Some parts are extremely practical, like the Barkbusters hand guards. They look rugged, but they also protect his levers and handlebars from too much serious abuse while off-roading, or in the case of a tip-over. The added bonus, of course, is that they help keep the wind from freezing his hands while riding, which is always a plus when it gets chilly.

The Quad Lock vibration damping phone mount also makes total sense, as do the engine guards and extremely sturdy-looking bash plate. All those parts seem like no-brainers for how he’s using this bike—particularly since apparently, the bash plate that came with this bike from new was plastic.

In the video, Hamilton mentions that he had a custom, extremely sturdy bash plate made for this bike by Sydney-based Kansai Giant Design Factory. That shop also made him some custom headers, which both look and sound great matched up with Zard cans.

There are quite a few other mods that he’s done over the course of bike ownership. He’s had this bike from new—and with any bike, as you get to know more about it and how you want to ride it, you start to have different ideas about things you might want to change.

Is this the perfect bike for his purposes? Apparently not, as he does more than just hint at a completely different mystery machine that could be showing up soon. Then again, do you even ride if you aren’t thinking about buying another bike? I’m starting to get the feeling that the answer is no on that one—no matter what kind of bikes or riding you enjoy.