Triumph’s heritage range of motorcycles are designed to turn heads straight out of the factory. They exude retro charm and are totally into the neo-retro craze that’s been ravaging the motorcycle industry for years now. Indeed, bikes like the Triumph Bonneville are the inspiration for retro-modern scramblers and cafe-racers from other manufacturers.

Nevertheless, the modern Triumph Bonneville, as well as its other derivatives, such as the Speed Twin 900, are the perfect platforms for a custom build. We’ve seen several one-off machines based on these bikes, and to add to this growing number of custom bikes, French custom workshop FCR Original recently got its hands on not one, but two Bonnevilles – namely the T120 and Speed Twin 900. As part of the workshop’s “Ride and Chrome” series, the two bikes received an elegant makeover consisting of a myriad of subtle custom parts that elevate their aesthetic.

Although retaining their original silhouettes, the two bikes have been given an air of flamboyance with the addition of chrome and nickel-plated elements. For starters, both bikes received a nickel-plated subframe, making the rear section of the bike stand out more. Up front and out back, custom chrome fender arches adorn the wheels. FCR Original has also polished the fork legs to give them a shiny finish just like the stanchions, adding a retro vibe to the build.

Over in the cockpit, FCR has equipped the two bikes with a wide chrome handlebar, Custom Tech switchgear and master cylinder, and chrome mirrors. A Motogadget speedometer replaces the OEM unit, giving the cockpit a more streamlined look. To finish it off, a set of brown retro-style handlebar grips have been fitted.

Further adding to the retro touches are a chrome-finished Bates headlight and custom bracket, a custom saddle with a tuck-and-roll pattern, as well as a custom radiator grill. FCR Original also fitted polished front turn signals and side covers. The fuel tank was repainted to chrome and accented with gunmetal gray paint and a vintage-style Triumph emblem. Last but not least, the exhaust was modified to be shorter than the stock setup for a sportier look. The custom two-into-two exhaust system features polished headers and silencers, in keeping with the overall theme of the bikes.