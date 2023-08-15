If you’ve been pining after a minty-fresh Triumph Thruxton R custom, this 2016 example with only 3,000 miles on the clock may just fit the bill. Boston’s one and only Madhouse Motors did the aesthetic customization work on this bike, including the seafoam green paint that amps the bike’s native retro-modern styling up by several clicks.

It’s powered by Triumph’s tried-and-true 1,200cc parallel twin engine, and features Showa forks up front, 490 Series rear shocks, Brembo brakes, ride modes, ABS, switchable traction control, and a twin exhaust setup. The 17-inch spoked wheels were disassembled for powder coating, at which time new wheel bearings were installed, professionally mounted, and balanced.

Other modifications include an LED headlight, more powder coating on the triple tree and fork lowers, black finish on the engine cases, windshield tint, a beautiful aftermarket tan leather seat, and a Rage Cycles plate kit. A second saddle is also included with this sale.

Gallery: 2016 Triumph Thruxton R Custom by Madhouse Motors

20 Photos

Besides the spare saddle, the new owner will receive the owner’s manuals, a cover, and a clean Massachusetts title. There’s a running video, which also functions as a bit of a walk-around to show that the lights and turn signals are all functioning as they should. Some of the photos also clearly show the lights and turn signals illuminated, but it’s always helpful to see video of a vehicle showcasing its functionality if you can’t witness it in person.

Madhouse Motors is selling this bike via the auction site PCarMarket. The auction ends on August 15, 2023, at about 3 p.m. Eastern. It has a reserve, and the current high bid at the time of writing is $8,000. They are monitoring the comments, so interested parties can ask questions or request more photos of the bike if there’s something that isn’t listed and that they’re curious about.

For a bunch more photos, as well as a handful of question-and-answer comments on the listing, you can check out the link to the auction in our Sources. If you’re interested in bidding, you’ll also need to go through the site’s registration process if you haven’t previously done so. RideApart is in no way affiliated with either this auction or this website; we just wanted to show you a cool-looking bike that’s for sale.