British motorcycle maker Triumph and Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj have had an active business partnership for years as of June 2023. While there were occasional hits and even more frequent rumors flying around for much of that time, we had yet to see the first fruits of their partnership as revealed to the public.

In an April 2023 television interview, Bajaj head Rajiv Bajaj stated that the very first single-cylinder bikes to come from the Triumph/Bajaj partnership should be revealed in June 2023. Was he for real, or would any unforeseen extenuating circumstance prevent that from happening?

It’s now June 27, 2023—and we’re happy to share that the wait is over, friends. Today is the day that Triumph Motorcycles officially announced its first two TR-series motorcycles, both made in cooperation with Bajaj Motorcycles, and both using the same 400cc single-cylinder TR engine. For those familiar with Triumph’s current design language, they’ll both appear to be quite familiar, because they draw styling cues from other members of their family and distill them down to a smaller-displacement essence than has been present in the Triumph catalog for decades.

Gallery: 2024 Triumph Speed 400

65 Photos

2024 Triumph Speed 400 Engine

First, let’s talk about the 2024 Triumph Speed 400. It’s powered by Triumph’s all-new liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 398cc single-cylinder TR-series engine, which makes a claimed 39.5 brake horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 27.6 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. Bore and stroke are 89mm by 64mm, and the mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Chassis, Suspension, Brakes, Wheels, Tires

The Speed 400 features an all-new hybrid spine and perimeter frame design made from tubular steel, along with a bolt-on rear subframe. Front suspension duties are performed by a pair of 43mm upside down Big Piston Forks that offer 5.5 inches of front wheel travel. The rear suspension consists of a remote preload adjustable monoshock with an external reservoir.

As for brakes, the Speed 400 gets a single four-piston radial caliper up front, paired with a 300mm fixed brake disc. In the rear, there’s a single floating caliper and a 230mm fixed disc. ABS comes standard at both ends—as do braided stainless steel brake lines front and rear.

The Speed 400 rolls on a pair of 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels, which come wrapped in Metzeler Sportec M9RR tires from the factory. Which factory, you may ask? According to Triumph, the Speed 400 will be made in three places to start: By the Bajaj factory in India, and also by Triumph’s two production facilities in Thailand and Brazil.

Dimensions

Wheelbase on the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 is 54.2 inches. Rake is 24.6 degrees, and trail is 4 inches. Fuel capacity is 3.43 gallons, and curb weight is a claimed 375 pounds.

Rider Aids and Technology

If you’re thinking that Triumph could only build a bike like this to a certain point and with certain features as a result, it may be more robust than you’re expecting. Like a great many new motorcycles in 2023, it features a ride-by-wire throttle. It also comes with switchable traction control, as well as ABS both front and rear, provided by Bosch. A torque-assist clutch also comes fitted as standard.

An analogue speedometer with an integrated LCD screen is your dash on the Speed 400, and you can access its functionality via a handlebar-mounted scroll button. There’s also a USB-C charging port for your phone, navigation, or other small device that supports it.

Other Features

Like most new bikes talked about in 2023, the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 comes with full LED lighting all around. A neat integrated light setup streamlines illumination front and rear on this model in applicable markets, but Triumph specifically mentioned that separate turn signals will be present on bikes sold in markets with regulations that demand them. A steering lock and an immobilizer also come fitted as standard on the Speed 400. As an additional security measure, the key to each Speed 400 comes with a transponder chip that’s required in order to start the engine of your bike.

Pricing, Availability, And Colors

The 2024 Triumph Speed 400 will come in your choice of three two-tone paint schemes: Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, or Phantom Black. It will be sold in multiple markets worldwide, beginning with India in July 2023 and rolling out to additional markets around the world in the months to come.

Pricing will vary by geographic region and has not yet officially been announced for any region yet. Triumph says that it will offer “competitive pricing relative to category, to be announced upon availability.” The 2024 Speed 400 is expected to begin rolling into Triumph dealerships sometime in Q1 of 2024.