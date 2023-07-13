When Triumph launched the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X on June 27, 2023, it unsurprisingly generated quite a lot of buzz in the global motorcycle industry. For more than a year, the new models have been brewing through a partnership between Triumph and Indian motorcycle giant Bajaj.

In a similar fashion as to how Bajaj has ongoing ties with Austrian brand KTM and its affiliates, Triumph outsourced production and development of the Speed and Scrambler to the Indian manufacturer. Intended as global models, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X drastically lower the barriers to entry when it comes to Triumph ownership. Before these bikes launched, the most affordable Triumph was the Trident 660, which retailed close to double the MSRP of the new 400cc singles.

If we fix our gaze on the Asian market, we'll notice that Bajaj's partnership with KTM and Husqvarna has given birth to even smaller bikes sold exclusively in the region. If in the US, the KTM 390 Duke and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 are entry-level options, in Asian countries like India and Malaysia, models like the KTM 250 Duke and Husky Svartpilen 250 offer even more accessibility to motorcyclists with smaller budgets.

Having said all that, I'm sure you can see where I'm going. Indeed, multiple Indian publications have stated that Triumph Motorcycles has listed the Speed 250 and Scrambler 250 in its website. Though upon checking for myself, I couldn't seem to find these listings anywhere. Nevertheless, the fact that multiple sources – and reliable ones at that – have reported seeing these models listed on Triumph's website is a clear indication that these bikes are in the pipeline, if not, already developed and ready to be launched sooner than later.

Of course, given that everything stated above has not been officially confirmed by Triumph, it's important to take things with a grain of salt, and for the moment, as mere speculation. Nevertheless, launching a 250cc model series will certainly help boost the brand's presence, and serve as aspirational models for the brand's bigger, more premium models.