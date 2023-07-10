Well, that didn't take long. If you recall, Triumph Motorcycles launched its new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X single-cylinder bikes globally on June 27, 2023. Both bikes are made in partnership with Bajaj, and are the long-awaited first fruits of the Triumph/Bajaj partnership that's been in the works since 2017.

Shortly after the launch, on July 5, 2023, Triumph officially opened preorders for both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in India. At the time, Triumph stated that it would reveal pricing information for each global market shortly before each market's launch. As a result, as of July 10, 2023, the only official pricing information that's been released so far has been for the Speed 400 in India.

That bike was announced at a price of 2.33 lakh Indian rupees (or about $2,821 at current conversion rates as of July 10, 2023). However, to encourage bookings for the new machines, Triumph also offered a special reduced price of just 2.23 lakh rupees (about $2,700) for the first 10,000 bikes sold. It hasn't announced the Scrambler 400 X's price yet, but bookings are already open on the website, nevertheless.

Gallery: 2024 Triumph Speed 400

65 Photos

Apparently, that pricing incentive was just what the riding public in India needed. An impressive 10,000 riders were convinced to put down their money on the new TR-platform machines. The Speed 400 is due to roll into dealerships across India later in July 2023, and the Scrambler 400 X is scheduled to follow in October 2023.

“We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology," Bajaj Auto executive director Rakesh Sharma said in a statement.

To celebrate, Bajaj plans to ramp up its production to meet demand, which is certainly a good problem for any OEM to have with a new model. Bookings are still open via the Triumph Motorcycles India website, at a cost of a fully refundable 2,000 rupees (about $24) to register online.