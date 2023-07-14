The 2023 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is now firmly in our rearview mirrors, and how did it go? All the results are now in, and here are some important numbers to wrap your head around from this year’s event.

The annual gathering celebrated its 10th year of partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, and simultaneously saw its biggest and most successful international gathering to date. In all, a total of 104,000 riders across 893 different cities around the world rode dapper together to raise both funds and awareness for men’s health (both physical and mental).

How much money did those riders raise? There’s another big number to share here, as the total raised was $7.4 million dollars. That represents a 24 percent increase over the amount of funds raised in 2022, which is certainly impressive—not the least because as you’re no doubt aware, most people are living through difficult financial times.

"When I first started The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in 2012, it was a unique way to challenge the stereotypes associated with motorcyclists. It was an opportunity to transform the classic motorcycle community into a force for good, raising funds and awareness for causes that desperately needed our attention. Today, this event signifies our global commitment to a community where mental health is prioritized, social connections are strengthened, and where no one feels alone in their struggle,” DGR founder and director Mark Hawwa said in a statement.

“This is a community of generous, compassionate and determined riders that after 12 years has achieved our strongest year yet, raising US$7.4M for men’s health. Together with Triumph Motorcycles, the DGR has become a symbol of unity, resilience, and passion; and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together,” Hawwa concluded.

“2023 marks Triumph Motorcycles’ 10th year supporting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and it’s incredible to see the 2023 DGR event has broken all previous year’s records, with more riders, more cities hosting a DGR, and even more funds raised. To celebrate Triumphs 10th year of the DGR we released the Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition and the limited-edition range of lifestyle clothing to raise funds for men’s health. It’s such an honor to contribute towards the incredible fundraising results of the DGR and the entire Triumph community worldwide is enormously proud of our partnership,” Triumph chief commercial officer Paul Stroud added.